New Season - The Wondrous Emporium

Start - Tuesday 19th August (00:00 UTC) (Release of Season 4.2, Variant Gear, Spells, Minions and Legendary)



Chapter II - Tuesday 2nd September (00:00 UTC)



Chapter III - Tuesday 16th September (00:00 UTC)



Hard - Tuesday 30th September (00:00 UTC)



Elite - Tuesday 7th October (00:00 UTC)



End - Monday 13th Oct (11:59 UTC)



New Variant: Sparkling

Emrick’s Grip (Pantheon Set)

Increase Power by X for each Skull on the board



Money Buys Happiness (120 Green Mana)

Strength To Power (110 Red Mana)

Brain In A Jar

Cunning



Might: 2-45 Speed: 5-95 Cunning: 8-160



Versus Spell: Command Legion (75 Blue Mana)

Deal X Physical Damage and remove all skulls from the board. Deal +10% extra damage as Ice Damage for each skull removed.





Mimicoin

Speedy



Might: 4-70 Speed: 10-195 Cunning: 2-35*



Versus Spell: Lure Prey (70 Yellow Mana)

Deal X Light Damage. If the target has no Resistance left, deal double as Melee Damage





Emporimimic



Mimicoin



Brain In A Jar



Money Buys Happiness



Strength To Power



Gemka



Gnoll Pup



Sandolisk



Mini Sand Golem



The Wondrous Emporium

Complete Season 4.2 Chapter 3



A New Frame of Mine

Collect 15 Portrait Frames



A Variant Good Look For You

Collect 10 Variant Gear Pieces





Improved readability of the chest name against all backgrounds when choosing to salvage or open them



Updated item search filter to allow a minimum and maximum values for Honed Level and Rarity when using mouse or touch input



Updated continue panel in adventures to show the cost of toll gates



Updated text on the continue panel so indicate if you can or can’t unlock a difficulty gate



Updated art on the continue panel in adventures so the selected option is clearer, and to make it clearer overall



When collecting all mail, you can now make choices for any and all mail items that have options for their rewards



Added support to show an upsell menu from all confirmation menus if you don’t have enough resources. This applies for Crowns, Gems and Festival Currencies.



Added a new setting Disable Camera Motion, If enabled the camera in battle will be entirely static, if disabled it will follow the motions of the characters



Reduce Camera Motion setting has been renamed to Disable Camera Shake, any saved setting should be updated appropriately



Added setting to skip Rest and Recovery menu in Events and Adventures



Continuing to a Toll or Difficulty gate in adventure now centers on that node when returning to the map



Added slight zoom effects on the map when starting a battle, conversation, or checking merchant stock in adventures



Backing out of the merchant menu in adventures without purchasing anything will keep the map centered on that merchant



Burn against Incubus can now be cleansed



Fixed critical hit and damage penalties from Confused not applying to some item abilities



Corrected heal amount of Consume souls



Fiery Sting ability now increases the burn damage on the player, rather then on Thorn King himself. The Burn damage has been updated to the intended 9% instead of 200% of total health. Additionally removed Burn being uncleansable from the ability description,



Burn from Firestorm spell is now uncleanseable



Fixed world map unloading after looting dungeons and skirmishes only to immediately need to be reloaded



Fixed being able to spend resources to go above Northhelm’s max inventory upgrades



Fixed bug where skipping Conversations could stop the adventure completed rewards being automatically rewarded



Added name and description for the Adventure currency in the Storming the Prison adventure



Fixed localization code for festival ending push notification



