New Season - The Wondrous EmporiumThe Season begins at daily reset (00:00 GMT) on Tuesday 19th August
- Start - Tuesday 19th August (00:00 UTC) (Release of Season 4.2, Variant Gear, Spells, Minions and Legendary)
- Chapter II - Tuesday 2nd September (00:00 UTC)
- Chapter III - Tuesday 16th September (00:00 UTC)
- Hard - Tuesday 30th September (00:00 UTC)
- Elite - Tuesday 7th October (00:00 UTC)
- End - Monday 13th Oct (11:59 UTC)
New Variant: Sparkling
Season 4.2 Sparkling Variant Set: Runic
Sparkling:
At the start of the turn, there is a 2-12% chance to inflict Blind on the enemy for 4 turns.
Available only in the 4.2 Season Cache (or Archive), this item will drop at Legendary rarity.
Emrick’s Grip (Pantheon Set)
- Increase Power by X for each Skull on the board
“These gloves are said to possess a sliver of the strength of the mighty Goddess Emrick.”
Values in bold are affected by the Spellbook Level or Rarity of the Spell.
Money Buys Happiness (120 Green Mana)Deal X Poison Damage, plus your Gold Bonus divided by [7→2].
Spellbook Level: Poison Damage, Rarity: Gold Bonus Division
Strength To Power (110 Red Mana)Destroy X Skull Gems, and gain Y Power
Spellbook Level: Power, Rarity: Skull Destruction
Brain In A Jar
- Cunning
- Might: 2-45 Speed: 5-95 Cunning: 8-160
- Versus Spell: Command Legion (75 Blue Mana)
- Deal X Physical Damage and remove all skulls from the board. Deal +10% extra damage as Ice Damage for each skull removed.
Mimicoin
- Speedy
- Might: 4-70 Speed: 10-195 Cunning: 2-35*
- Versus Spell: Lure Prey (70 Yellow Mana)
- Deal X Light Damage. If the target has no Resistance left, deal double as Melee Damage
Sometimes the hero’s journey includes working retail.
Emporium Berserkers
Only available in the Platinum Season Pass
Platinum
- Emporimimic
Gold
- Mimicoin
- Brain In A Jar
No Pass Needed
- Money Buys Happiness
- Strength To Power
- Gemka
- Gnoll Pup
- Sandolisk
- Mini Sand Golem
- The Wondrous Emporium
- Complete Season 4.2 Chapter 3
- A New Frame of Mine
- Collect 15 Portrait Frames
- A Variant Good Look For You
- Collect 10 Variant Gear Pieces
- Improved readability of the chest name against all backgrounds when choosing to salvage or open them
- Updated item search filter to allow a minimum and maximum values for Honed Level and Rarity when using mouse or touch input
- Updated continue panel in adventures to show the cost of toll gates
- Updated text on the continue panel so indicate if you can or can’t unlock a difficulty gate
- Updated art on the continue panel in adventures so the selected option is clearer, and to make it clearer overall
- When collecting all mail, you can now make choices for any and all mail items that have options for their rewards
- Added support to show an upsell menu from all confirmation menus if you don’t have enough resources. This applies for Crowns, Gems and Festival Currencies.
- Added a new setting Disable Camera Motion, If enabled the camera in battle will be entirely static, if disabled it will follow the motions of the characters
- Reduce Camera Motion setting has been renamed to Disable Camera Shake, any saved setting should be updated appropriately
- Added setting to skip Rest and Recovery menu in Events and Adventures
- Continuing to a Toll or Difficulty gate in adventure now centers on that node when returning to the map
- Added slight zoom effects on the map when starting a battle, conversation, or checking merchant stock in adventures
- Backing out of the merchant menu in adventures without purchasing anything will keep the map centered on that merchant
- Burn against Incubus can now be cleansed
- Fixed critical hit and damage penalties from Confused not applying to some item abilities
- Corrected heal amount of Consume souls
- Fiery Sting ability now increases the burn damage on the player, rather then on Thorn King himself. The Burn damage has been updated to the intended 9% instead of 200% of total health. Additionally removed Burn being uncleansable from the ability description,
- Burn from Firestorm spell is now uncleanseable
- Fixed world map unloading after looting dungeons and skirmishes only to immediately need to be reloaded
- Fixed being able to spend resources to go above Northhelm’s max inventory upgrades
- Fixed bug where skipping Conversations could stop the adventure completed rewards being automatically rewarded
- Added name and description for the Adventure currency in the Storming the Prison adventure
- Fixed localization code for festival ending push notification
