We are happy to present you with a new long-awaited patch. This time we doubled down on issues related to guild JHs and Arena. The patch also contains highly anticipated fixes and changes for some crafting structures. Here we go!



CHANGES

Guilds

Changed: Currently, low-rank guilds (typically ranks 8–10) are only subject to Judgment Hour (JH) on weekends. This system is being abused by players to create temporary "onion" claims – small, disposable guilds placed around valuable areas to exploit claim protection while avoiding regular JH exposure.

To address this issue, the JH schedule will be adjusted so that all guilds, regardless of rank, have at least one daily Judgment Hour (min 1h duration). This change promotes fairness, reduces abuse potential, and discourages exploitative claim layering tactics.

The display of JH for guilds was adjusted to fit the new rule.

We understand that it is a big change that will seriously affect the gameplay, esp. during the initial stages. We will monitor the situation in the game to see if the change needs further adjustments.

New: guilds that own the province containing their own monument receive a bonus: both primary and secondary Judgment Hour (JH) durations are capped at 30 minutes. This bonus applies only while the guild controls its own province and is removed immediately if province ownership is lost.

With this new mechanic we want to support experienced yet compact guilds, which have the capabilities to win in an IB, but may not have enough manpower to fend off an open-world JH attack, especially if the attacking side is represented by a group of overwhelmingly large forces.

Crafting

Changed: Large Herbal Garden now produces about 38-42 herbs at one time.



Items and structures

Changed: “Blade Stand” is now a container (same as “Weapon Racks”) with 150 inventory capacity - it is possible to put weapons in it.



UX/UI

Changed: the character’s window now includes visual indication of equipped items’ durability.



BUG FIXES

Character development

Fixed: occasionally a non-premium player could temporarily exceed the 500K exp.cap. This bug has now been fixed.

Personal claims

Fixed: according to the rules, if a monument’s durability drops below 0, it will be destroyed (applies to all in-game structures). However, due to a bug, each time a monument’s durability approached the critical low, it would bounce back. This issue is now fixed, the monuments will disappear if their durability is depleted. This will help to automatically remove the abandoned claims and clear the space for active players.



Crafting

Fixed: “Drying frames” – you no longer need to have a stack of 10 skins in your inventory to initiate the process.



Guilds

Fixed: if a guild in timezone A builds a military outpost in timezone B, it will be offered to set the JH slots for the MOP in timeframe local to timezone B. This was a part of the initial outposts mechanics design, and we are happy that it is now fully realized in the game.

Fixed: now the surezains are displayed correctly for the vassal guilds.

Fixed: previously if a guild A had several vassals (A1, A2, A3), and a guild B declared war on the guild A, only one of the vassals (ex.A1) switched to “in war” with guild B (guilds A2 and A3 remained neutral). Now this applies to all vassals of a guild.



Arena

Fixed: we have improved arena matchmaking protocol, so now the players won’t risk being split if several parties register for the arena. We also fixed the issue when a player could be stuck with a grayed-out “join arena” button if their assigned duel counterpart left the queue.

Technical

Fixed: some players encountered an issue when they could not see their characters in their account, even though they used the correct authentication method. With this patch, we introduced a correction that should resolve the matter. We will be listening closely to the feedback from the affected players. We apologize for the inconvenience this situation has been causing you.

Players who could not use the benefits associated with Premium subscription will be contacted by our support team to arrange compensation.

Fixed: the in-game link to the official Discord server now works properly.



We have also introduced new fixes to improve server stability.

Shop and cosmetics

Fixed: we have made a comprehensive revision of the items sold in the in-game shop. Now all armor/clothes for torso should go as “skins” for a corresponding in-game item. We also have fixed the durability of the “Believer’s cooking pot”.

Fixed: “Elegant Purple Cloak” is now a skin that can be applied to “Rags”. Some players wore them as tabards above the armor, which created confusion during battle. We also received reports that players could occasionally destroy the cloak by mistake. In the light of those factors we decided to convert the item to a skin.

Next steps

Following your feedback, we continue to finetune the JH mechanics to make them more engaging and balanced, and also to tackle the existing detrimental schemes such as “onion claims”. It is a continuous process and a complicated balancing act that requires trial and error. We will analyse the effects these changes on the game world and inter-guild relations to see if they align with our vision for the desired gameplay experience.



The team is currently working hard to facilitate the advance of the seasonal model and ensure that this transition is as seamless as possible. We are especially focused on preparing the game for the launch of Season 1, which will mark a new chapter in Life is Feudal and introduce a fresh competitive and progression-oriented structure to the game.

We are also ready to announce that players can expect a new cosmetics system in the near future. Although this update was previously postponed due to shifting priorities, the team is now fully committed to releasing it. The new cosmetics will not only enhance the visual style of Life is Feudal but will also introduce new types of interactions between players.

















