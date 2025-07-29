This update includes:
Fixes the startup bug that prevented the game from starting sometimes.
Much smaller file size!
Better sound balancing
A few improved sound effects
Some timing adjustments
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This update includes:
Fixes the startup bug that prevented the game from starting sometimes.
Much smaller file size!
Better sound balancing
A few improved sound effects
Some timing adjustments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update