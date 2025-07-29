 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19397676 Edited 29 July 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes:

  • Fixes the startup bug that prevented the game from starting sometimes.

  • Much smaller file size!

  • Better sound balancing

  • A few improved sound effects

  • Some timing adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 3359921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link