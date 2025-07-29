Hey everyone!

We’ve had an incredible first week of Descenders Next being in early access. Over 500,000 of you have jumped onto the slopes and grind down the highlands. We can’t believe half a million of you have already joined us on this journey and we can’t wait to go through early access together making Descenders Next the best game it can be!



We’re working hard on the main bits of feedback you’ve bought to us so far and we’ll have some more news very soon about the addition of brakes and the speed across the game.



If you've enjoyed playing Descenders Next so far, we'd really appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam. It helps us immensely!



However, in the meantime, we’ve just dropped a big bug fixing patch on Steam to help iron out some of those post launch niggles.



You can find the full patch notes below:

v0.4.38 Changelog:

Boss Runs: Top node info fell off screen when hovering over it, now fixed

Boss Runs: Time of day now won't change by backtracking over nodes

Boss Runs: Access would sometimes be prevented, should no longer be the case

Audio: People respawning next to you no longer briefly play their movement sound

Bails: The button combination to manually bail is now only for devs

Networking: The game should now boot correctly in offline mode (PC)

Languages: Simplified Chinese font updated

Customization: Grid size fixed on SteamDeck (player would go over the grid)

Newsfeed: Links can now be opened again

Newsfeed: Can now display multiple news items again

Tutorials: Reset tutorial option in the Extras menu

Gameplay: Scatter spawn points added to parks/races, people no longer always spawn on top of each other

Bails: The bail screen now has a 'hide UI' button, for nicer screenshots

Newsfeed: Added the option to make platform specific news items

Boss Runs: Lots of sound effects added

Remove Force Bail (from Settings Bindings)

Tweak Skidding trick score

Off pistes now have scattered start locations.

PC: Save system now differentiates between which player is logged in.

Remote player board SFX tweaked/updated.

Fixed: UI malfunction when buying gear while offline.

Fixed: Race Time being Medal time but Medal not obtained.

Fixed: Explore Biome Achievement not redeeming.

Fixed: Controller Rumble during gameplay.

Fixed: Customization UI fixes.

Fixed: Objectives in manic mines and masami mountain.

Fixed: Localization canyon creek.

Fixed: Stats for top levels in Boss Runs going off screen.

Fixed: Team objective line length.

Fixed: Kita Mountain river gap.

Fixed: Boss Runs: Top node info fell off screen when hovering over it (again)

Fixed: Not finishing when pausing while going over the finish line

Fixed: Hair color being reset when changing your Avatar Icon

Fixed: Claiming and equipping rewarded gear when gear is not of the current sport

Fixed : World map scroll functionality for Mouse & Keyboard + Changed zoom input to match the indicator text

Fixed: World map Team Objective Behaviour

Fixed: Session Summary is now faster

Fixed: Save files being shared by different accounts when using the same device

Fixed: Rebinding showing the wrong bindings

Fixed: Rebinding Conflicts

Fixed: Offline mode errors

Feature: Fill in a default Replay name

Feature: World map now shows lines to possible nodes when selecting a node

Catch you on the slopes!



- Ragesquid and No More Robots xoxo