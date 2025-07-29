Hey everyone!
We’ve had an incredible first week of Descenders Next being in early access. Over 500,000 of you have jumped onto the slopes and grind down the highlands. We can’t believe half a million of you have already joined us on this journey and we can’t wait to go through early access together making Descenders Next the best game it can be!
We’re working hard on the main bits of feedback you’ve bought to us so far and we’ll have some more news very soon about the addition of brakes and the speed across the game.
If you've enjoyed playing Descenders Next so far, we'd really appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam. It helps us immensely!
However, in the meantime, we’ve just dropped a big bug fixing patch on Steam to help iron out some of those post launch niggles.
You can find the full patch notes below:
v0.4.38 Changelog:
Boss Runs: Top node info fell off screen when hovering over it, now fixed
Boss Runs: Time of day now won't change by backtracking over nodes
Boss Runs: Access would sometimes be prevented, should no longer be the case
Audio: People respawning next to you no longer briefly play their movement sound
Bails: The button combination to manually bail is now only for devs
Networking: The game should now boot correctly in offline mode (PC)
Languages: Simplified Chinese font updated
Customization: Grid size fixed on SteamDeck (player would go over the grid)
Newsfeed: Links can now be opened again
Newsfeed: Can now display multiple news items again
Tutorials: Reset tutorial option in the Extras menu
Gameplay: Scatter spawn points added to parks/races, people no longer always spawn on top of each other
Bails: The bail screen now has a 'hide UI' button, for nicer screenshots
Newsfeed: Added the option to make platform specific news items
Boss Runs: Lots of sound effects added
Remove Force Bail (from Settings Bindings)
Tweak Skidding trick score
Off pistes now have scattered start locations.
PC: Save system now differentiates between which player is logged in.
Remote player board SFX tweaked/updated.
Fixed: UI malfunction when buying gear while offline.
Fixed: Race Time being Medal time but Medal not obtained.
Fixed: Explore Biome Achievement not redeeming.
Fixed: Controller Rumble during gameplay.
Fixed: Customization UI fixes.
Fixed: Objectives in manic mines and masami mountain.
Fixed: Localization canyon creek.
Fixed: Stats for top levels in Boss Runs going off screen.
Fixed: Team objective line length.
Fixed: Kita Mountain river gap.
Fixed: Boss Runs: Top node info fell off screen when hovering over it (again)
Fixed: Not finishing when pausing while going over the finish line
Fixed: Hair color being reset when changing your Avatar Icon
Fixed: Claiming and equipping rewarded gear when gear is not of the current sport
Fixed : World map scroll functionality for Mouse & Keyboard + Changed zoom input to match the indicator text
Fixed: World map Team Objective Behaviour
Fixed: Session Summary is now faster
Fixed: Save files being shared by different accounts when using the same device
Fixed: Rebinding showing the wrong bindings
Fixed: Rebinding Conflicts
Fixed: Offline mode errors
Feature: Fill in a default Replay name
Feature: World map now shows lines to possible nodes when selecting a node
Catch you on the slopes!
- Ragesquid and No More Robots xoxo
