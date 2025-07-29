 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 July 2025 Build 19397674 Edited 29 July 2025 – 13:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We’ve had an incredible first week of Descenders Next being in early access. Over 500,000 of you have jumped onto the slopes and grind down the highlands. We can’t believe half a million of you have already joined us on this journey and we can’t wait to go through early access together making Descenders Next the best game it can be!

We’re working hard on the main bits of feedback you’ve bought to us so far and we’ll have some more news very soon about the addition of brakes and the speed across the game.

If you've enjoyed playing Descenders Next so far, we'd really appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam. It helps us immensely!

However, in the meantime, we’ve just dropped a big bug fixing patch on Steam to help iron out some of those post launch niggles.

You can find the full patch notes below:

 

v0.4.38 Changelog:

  • Boss Runs: Top node info fell off screen when hovering over it, now fixed

  • Boss Runs: Time of day now won't change by backtracking over nodes

  • Boss Runs: Access would sometimes be prevented, should no longer be the case

  • Audio: People respawning next to you no longer briefly play their movement sound

  • Bails: The button combination to manually bail is now only for devs

  • Networking: The game should now boot correctly in offline mode (PC)

  • Languages: Simplified Chinese font updated

  • Customization: Grid size fixed on SteamDeck (player would go over the grid)

  • Newsfeed: Links can now be opened again

  • Newsfeed: Can now display multiple news items again

  • Tutorials: Reset tutorial option in the Extras menu

  • Gameplay: Scatter spawn points added to parks/races, people no longer always spawn on top of each other

  • Bails: The bail screen now has a 'hide UI' button, for nicer screenshots

  • Newsfeed: Added the option to make platform specific news items

  • Boss Runs: Lots of sound effects added

  • Remove Force Bail (from Settings Bindings)

  • Tweak Skidding trick score

  • Off pistes now have scattered start locations.

  • PC: Save system now differentiates between which player is logged in.

  • Remote player board SFX tweaked/updated.

  • Fixed: UI malfunction when buying gear while offline.

  • Fixed: Race Time being Medal time but Medal not obtained.

  • Fixed: Explore Biome Achievement not redeeming.

  • Fixed: Controller Rumble during gameplay.

  • Fixed: Customization UI fixes.

  • Fixed: Objectives in manic mines and masami mountain.

  • Fixed: Localization canyon creek.

  • Fixed: Stats for top levels in Boss Runs going off screen.

  • Fixed: Team objective line length.

  • Fixed: Kita Mountain river gap.

  • Fixed: Boss Runs: Top node info fell off screen when hovering over it (again)

  • Fixed: Not finishing when pausing while going over the finish line

  • Fixed: Hair color being reset when changing your Avatar Icon

  • Fixed: Claiming and equipping rewarded gear when gear is not of the current sport

  • Fixed : World map scroll functionality for Mouse & Keyboard + Changed zoom input to match the indicator text

  • Fixed: World map Team Objective Behaviour

  • Fixed: Session Summary is now faster

  • Fixed: Save files being shared by different accounts when using the same device

  • Fixed: Rebinding showing the wrong bindings

  • Fixed: Rebinding Conflicts

  • Fixed: Offline mode errors

  • Feature: Fill in a default Replay name

  • Feature: World map now shows lines to possible nodes when selecting a node

 

Catch you on the slopes!

- Ragesquid and No More Robots xoxo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2375531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link