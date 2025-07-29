New Community Challenge/Easter egg hunt!

It's time for another challenge - This time I've snuck in a secret taunt that's for you to find and I've even added an achievement for finding it.

CHALLENGE

I've hidden something special in the game for the most dedicated among you.

Finding it won't be easy. This isn't a random drop. This is a puzzle. To trigger this secret taunt, a player must fulfill these specific conditions at the same time:

Be playing as a specific character .

Be standing in a specific location .

On a specific map .

Press the Taunt key and you know if you've done it or not. An achievement will be unlocked

HOW TO ENTER & RULES

Once you've found the secret, take a single, unaltered screenshot that clearly shows: Your Steam profile with the achievement unlocked as shown below Post your screenshot in the Discord (public or DM), or in the Steam Discussions. The challenge starts now and ends on Monday, August 11 th, 2025, at 12:00 PM CEST. Winners will be decided by the timestamp of their valid submission in the designated thread/channel. The first three valid posts win. One prize per person. If unfair play is suspected, I'll remain the rights to cancel your submission

PRIZES

We have a prize pool of $40 in Steam Gift Cards for the first three verified hunters!

1st Place: The very first person to solve the mystery gets a $25 Steam Gift Card !

2nd Place: The second verified hunter receives a $10 Steam Gift Card !

3rd Place: The third eagle-eyed player gets a $5 Steam Gift Card!

HINTS

To keep the hunt exciting, I will be releasing three hints over the course of the week. These hints will be added directly to this announcement, so check back here!

Hint #1 - Releasing Friday, August 1st

\[HINT ABOUT THE MAP WILL BE REVEALED HERE]

Hint #2 - Releasing Wednesday, August 6th

\[HINT ABOUT THE CHARACTER WILL BE REVEALED HERE]

Hint #3 - Releasing Sunday, August 10th

\[HINT ABOUT THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WILL BE REVEALED HERE]

Happy hunting!



And oh, I've fixed some bugs as well regarding sound options and the dreaded bug that caused the game on crash has been fixed. Thanks you all so much.