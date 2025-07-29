NEW
+ Minimap: Shows your location and the locations of enemies.
CHANGES
+ The Advanced Spell "Elemental Shield" now deals bonus damage equal to 22% of your armor (level 3) and works with Troll's Smash;
+ The Advanced Spell "Elemental Nova" now also destroys Flying Machine bombs;
+ The Advanced Spell "Dancing Elemental Stones" now increases rotation speed based on your attack speed;
+ The Taurus Ability now destroys the Ice Boss's shield.
patch 1.35.2
