NEW



+ Minimap: Shows your location and the locations of enemies.



CHANGES



+ The Advanced Spell "Elemental Shield" now deals bonus damage equal to 22% of your armor (level 3) and works with Troll's Smash;

+ The Advanced Spell "Elemental Nova" now also destroys Flying Machine bombs;

+ The Advanced Spell "Dancing Elemental Stones" now increases rotation speed based on your attack speed;

+ The Taurus Ability now destroys the Ice Boss's shield.