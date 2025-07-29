 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19397547
- Fixed bug when refusing to give the ring to Granny Howlkins.
- The player may now give the ring directly to Wily D. Ealer if they have already talked to him in a previous loop.
- The player may now skip most of the cultists' dialogue to get the inconspicuous tunic if they already got it in a previous loop.

