29 July 2025 Build 19397546 Edited 29 July 2025 – 11:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A fix for an issue raised by players in Update 4.

Changelog

  • Prevented Storage construction from being cancellable when playing as the Hoarder

Be sure to raise any issues you have in the Steam Forums or on Discord!

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3337142
Windows 64-bit Depot 3337143
