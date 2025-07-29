A small update to online multiplayer addresses an issue some people are experiencing with steering the car. The speed of the vehicle when it leaves the track has also been increased to make the game more competitive.
Whether the issue is resolved or not, please report issues to our community hub.
* Remember to update your game to the latest available version(V.30.25), as matchmaking filters by version and you will only be able to play with players running the same version as you.
Changed files in this update