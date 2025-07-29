Hello, Warriors!

Today, we’re releasing Patch 1.8 for Achilles: Legends Untold - a smaller update, but one that lets you fight the gods in style.

🛡️ What’s new in 1.8.0:

10 new armor skins

You can now customize Achilles with a set of legendary visuals - including iconic armor worn by your legendary foes like Paris, Tydeus, and others.

No ordinary skins - these are the spoils of victory against gods and kings. Each set tells a story. Of Hector. Of Agamemnon. Of the day you proved yourself their better… or took your revenge.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

New Game++ now works properly

If you were locked out of starting NG++ - that’s now fixed.

Achievement issues resolved

We’ve patched a rare issue where certain achievements didn’t unlock in edge cases.

And one more thing...

This week is huge for our team.

Achilles: Survivor - our fast-paced roguelite bullet heaven - has just launched in version 1.0 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox!

It’s a very different game, but it’s still our Achilles. If you love facing hordes of enemies, challenge, and building your own power from zero - we think you might enjoy it.

💙 From all of us in Toruń - thank you for being part of this journey.

See you on the battlefield!

~ Dark Point Games Team