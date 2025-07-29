 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19397497 Edited 29 July 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
1. Fixed an issue where subtitles would not disappear as intended.
2. Fixed a bug where Bori's event scene kept reappearing in Play Loop Mode.
3. Fixed an issue where the story would not progress correctly when loading a saved game.

