1. Fixed an issue where subtitles would not disappear as intended.
2. Fixed a bug where Bori's event scene kept reappearing in Play Loop Mode.
3. Fixed an issue where the story would not progress correctly when loading a saved game.
Patch 1.0.5 Update
