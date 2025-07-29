Hello Elders!

I hope you are having a great summer, with as few burning Pips as possible!

I just pushed patch 1.7.2 with some UX changes and more fixes, as always, thank you very much for the feedback!

This mostly has some minor changes, but there is a new function that some of you might find interesting: you can now track the challenge achievements by clicking on them in the pause screen, and they will be shown in-game. It will also tell you if you are going to fail it next turn with your current actions (no more questioning whether eating something is Vegan or not!)

Also, I want to tease some of the work I've been doing for the next update focused on Research, which now has a name: the Recall Update! For this update, I've been gathering feedback on the research tree and did a lot of work on it.

It is still some time away (aiming for a release after the summer), but I wanted to share what I have been working on as we have some exciting things coming!

1.8 Preview: Improved Research Tree

You will find plenty of small changes (see the changelog at the end), but there are three main changes:

Saving Up Knowledge

It will be possible to *not* select anything in the tree, and thus save up knowledge.

If you have not researched anything, the game will ask you to choose something, but you can now also close the menu without doing so, or toggle your selection off.

This makes it so that you can decide to not focus on a specific building, if you do so prefer. You can even disable the research reminder in the settings!

Research Preview

The research tree has been updated with a nice preview window, which shows what buildings you could get in the current story for that same slot. This will make the research tree feel less random, and easier to decide a strategy!

Also, the research tree will display the building that will appear in a slot if it is the only one that can appear in the future (once you have encountered it once at least).

Research Queuing

Are you tired of having to always select a new research each turn when you are snowballing? You will be able to queue your researches! Do so by holding the Shift key, or by using the Queue toggle in the research tree.

What else?

Oh yes, there is a lot more coming with the update, but I do not want to spoil all of it as I am doing some final touches. Just know that alongside more balance and UX updates, there are two big features coming with the update, one geared towards more customization, and the other will explain why the update is called 'Recall'!

I'll be out this August as my family will be home and we'll finally get some vacation, I am excited to see what you think about the update once I'm back!

Until then, have a great summer hopefully devoid of catastrophes!

Have fun

Michele





V 1.7.2



UX