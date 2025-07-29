UPDATE-2025.07.29
-Improved shadows and lighting for enhanced atmosphere
-Resolution settings now available in the Options menu
-Dynamic footstep sounds
-Redesigned and cleaner Options menu layout
-Loading screen added between scene transitions
-Volumetric skybox for more immersive environments
