29 July 2025 Build 19397399 Edited 29 July 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
UPDATE-2025.07.29

-Improved shadows and lighting for enhanced atmosphere

-Resolution settings now available in the Options menu

-Dynamic footstep sounds

-Redesigned and cleaner Options menu layout

-Loading screen added between scene transitions

-Volumetric skybox for more immersive environments

