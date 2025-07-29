Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the farmer companion could not be interacted with when attempting to plant seeds.
Fixed an issue where the farmer companion could not harvest crops planted by the player.
Fixed an issue where enemies using throwing blades would occasionally throw two at once under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where the damage of enemies using throwing blades was inconsistently applied.
Fixed an issue where the fodder trough notification message would appear repeatedly at game start.
Multiplayer
Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, companion NPCs would appear on top of player-built structures after loading a saved game.
Changed files in this update