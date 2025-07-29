 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19397354
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the farmer companion could not be interacted with when attempting to plant seeds.

  • Fixed an issue where the farmer companion could not harvest crops planted by the player.

  • Fixed an issue where enemies using throwing blades would occasionally throw two at once under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where the damage of enemies using throwing blades was inconsistently applied.

  • Fixed an issue where the fodder trough notification message would appear repeatedly at game start.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, companion NPCs would appear on top of player-built structures after loading a saved game.

