29 July 2025 Build 19397294 Edited 29 July 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL Changes

  • Runtime size optimization

    • Rework animation

    • Remove or rework big sprite sheets

    • Rework big VFX

  • Rework pause menu

Bugfixes

  • Fix despawning level parts

