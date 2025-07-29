QoL Changes
Runtime size optimization
Rework animation
Remove or rework big sprite sheets
Rework big VFX
Rework pause menu
Bugfixes
Fix despawning level parts
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Runtime size optimization
Rework animation
Remove or rework big sprite sheets
Rework big VFX
Rework pause menu
Fix despawning level parts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update