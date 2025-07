Hello everyone! I’m pleased to announce version 0.0.61 with a few updates:

- 🏆 First version of a "European Cup" to put our teams to the test. Please try it out and let me know how it goes. I haven’t had much time to test it, so I’m sure you’ll find issues I can look into later.

- 📊 @eboke: Ability to view opponent stats during the match.

- 🇮🇹 @Piero: Improvements in the Italian translation.

⚽ Thanks so much for supporting the project!