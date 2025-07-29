Hello everyone!



Hope you’re all doing well. I was working on a new update! Just released Update v1.03, addressing various issues and making a couple of improvements based on your feedback. One of the major updates is the game is now fully controller supported! Including the fixes and using the spray can with a controller. Here’s what’s new and fixed:





Fixes & Improvements

Controller Support: Fixed major controller input issues. Game now fully works with a controller. Resolved bug where graphics/UI would not appear when using a controller. Fixed lag spikes when connecting or using a controller. Fixed the issue where the spray can could not be used with a controller.

Gameplay & Visuals: Fixed multiple text errors and typos. Improved visuals and corrected instances where graphics failed to load.

Performance: Optimized controller input handling to reduce stuttering and latency.

Audio & Atmosphere: Tweaked jump scares to improve pacing and balance intensity. Added a couple of new sound effects.

Miscellaneous: Tweaked various in-game settings for a smoother experience. Fixed minor bugs reported by the community.



Thank you again! Take care and have a great day! 😊