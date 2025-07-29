Hello everyone!
Hope you’re all doing well. I was working on a new update! Just released Update v1.03, addressing various issues and making a couple of improvements based on your feedback. One of the major updates is the game is now fully controller supported! Including the fixes and using the spray can with a controller. Here’s what’s new and fixed:
Fixes & Improvements
Controller Support:
Fixed major controller input issues.
Game now fully works with a controller.
Resolved bug where graphics/UI would not appear when using a controller.
Fixed lag spikes when connecting or using a controller.
Fixed the issue where the spray can could not be used with a controller.
Gameplay & Visuals:
Fixed multiple text errors and typos.
Improved visuals and corrected instances where graphics failed to load.
Performance:
Optimized controller input handling to reduce stuttering and latency.
Audio & Atmosphere:
Tweaked jump scares to improve pacing and balance intensity.
Added a couple of new sound effects.
Miscellaneous:
Tweaked various in-game settings for a smoother experience.
Fixed minor bugs reported by the community.
🔹 Follow me on Twitter/X: @Steelkrill
🔹 Join our small Discord community: https://discord.com/invite/d8WUuuR
Thank you again! Take care and have a great day! 😊
Changed files in this update