29 July 2025
Hello everyone!

Hope you’re all doing well. I was working on a new update! Just released Update v1.03, addressing various issues and making a couple of improvements based on your feedback. One of the major updates is the game is now fully controller supported! Including the fixes and using the spray can with a controller. Here’s what’s new and fixed:


Fixes & Improvements

  • Controller Support:

    • Fixed major controller input issues.

    • Game now fully works with a controller.

    • Resolved bug where graphics/UI would not appear when using a controller.

    • Fixed lag spikes when connecting or using a controller.

    • Fixed the issue where the spray can could not be used with a controller.

  • Gameplay & Visuals:

    • Fixed multiple text errors and typos.

    • Improved visuals and corrected instances where graphics failed to load.

  • Performance:

    • Optimized controller input handling to reduce stuttering and latency.

  • Audio & Atmosphere:

    • Tweaked jump scares to improve pacing and balance intensity.

    • Added a couple of new sound effects.

  • Miscellaneous:

    • Tweaked various in-game settings for a smoother experience.

    • Fixed minor bugs reported by the community.

🔹 Follow me on Twitter/X: @Steelkrill

🔹 Join our small Discord community: https://discord.com/invite/d8WUuuR


Thank you again! Take care and have a great day! 😊

