PATCH NOTES - 29/07/25
Added:
Added a "hard mode" for the game
Added 5 new achievements: for conquering all emperor's town, one for all merchant's towns, and one for all pope's towns, for 50 points charisma, for 200 points food
Added a customization of Amalfi as sea town with its splendid dome
Improved:
Begging phase is much faster by default and also after the first town conquered
Meditate ending overall state panel better on multiple clicks
Training battles at the end do not show cardinals
Improved consistency of font style for body text across Latin characters
Text blocks updates for better word fitting
Small improvement on feedback on charisma change in march
Fixed:
Fixed labels off-screen in Controller panel explanation
Fixed missing characters in Traditional Chinese
Small fix on closing saints on Start scene
Changed files in this update