29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES - 29/07/25

Added:

  • Added a "hard mode" for the game

  • Added 5 new achievements: for conquering all emperor's town, one for all merchant's towns, and one for all pope's towns, for 50 points charisma, for 200 points food

  • Added a customization of Amalfi as sea town with its splendid dome

Improved:

  • Begging phase is much faster by default and also after the first town conquered

  • Meditate ending overall state panel better on multiple clicks

  • Training battles at the end do not show cardinals

  • Improved consistency of font style for body text across Latin characters

  • Text blocks updates for better word fitting

  • Small improvement on feedback on charisma change in march

Fixed:

  • Fixed labels off-screen in Controller panel explanation

  • Fixed missing characters in Traditional Chinese

  • Small fix on closing saints on Start scene


