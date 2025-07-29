Stairs tool

Patch notes:

✨ Stairs tool



✨ 3 variants of cobblestone



✨ 5 new floor variants



🎢 Roller coaster mode



⛑️ Background autosave and backups



✨ Add ability to cycle through the available clutter in the clutter focus mode



👩‍🏫 Update starting builds with new features + add 3 new ones



🎨 Add customization of plaster peel amount



⛑️ Add UI for loading game backups



✍ Holding "disable snapping" key (default: LCtrl) now prevents windows from turning into doors



✍ Rectangle editing now behaves itself when in low camera angles



✍ Rectangle rotation is now snappier & no longer does a small jump at the start of an edit



✋ Prevent “sheep pet hand” from taking over the screen



💡 Don't offer window light customization for trapdoors (since they don’t emit light)



🌥️ Adapt object highlight color to surrounding lighting (to avoid excessive contrast at night when hovering over building elements)



🐛 Fix stuttering when building on water (fix intermittent misses in cursor-terrain intersection)



🐛 Fix first-person ghost mode (noclip) toggle not working on gamepads/controllers



🖱️ Fix Steam Deck being hesitant to switch to mouse & keyboard mode



📈 Bump max wall limit to 20,480



📷 Apply photo mode filters in build mode too



🎨 Add subtle edge damage and remove green noise overlay from roof tiles



🎨 Rework circular half-timbering



🎨 Fix snow on platform borders and auto-generated stairs



🎨 Add random slits to lilypads



🎨 Update stone floor texture



🎨 Add parallax mapping to floors (ray march all the things!)



🐛 Remove diagonal supports from wooden pillars on towers if there is not enough space



🐛 Prevent platforms from going below minimum height limit in very old save files



🐛 Fix cottage window outlines being glitchy / black / colorful



🎼 Add five new music tracks



🔊 Tweak undo sounds



🔊 Add an additional audio detail when moving a building overlapping other buildings



🔊 Fix volume difference between placing decorators and moving them



👂 Make path draw sounds quicker to stop



👂 Slightly reduce latency of all audio events



🐛 Fix window audio not playing when moving camera instead of cursor



🕶️ Speed up brightness adaptation, and fix flicker therein



🌅 Add subtle glare (“bloom”) around bright objects



🌞 Fix gradient inversion / dark outline around the sun



🔬 Improve quality of indirect lighting’s rough specular reflections



🔬 Improve image upsampling quality with "resolution scale" < 1.0 (use edge-adaptive spatial upsampling)



🐛 Make "white wall" albedo actually white in global illumination (it was greenish)



🐛 Fix tree branches abruptly disappearing close to the camera



🐛 Fix depth of field artifacts in close-up tree branches



🐛 Fix color banding on sky by dithering it



🐛 Fix additional color banding on sky and other smooth gradients coming from image rescaling



🐛 Fix black halos around bright objects (clamp negative ringing in image resampling)



🐛 Fix colors of trees & terrain in global illumination



🐛 Fix indirect light leaking through terrain



🔬 Improve accuracy of shadows in global illumination



🦥 Make the processing of decorators (windows etc.) lazy, so we don’t burn CPU cycles for nothing



🏇 Parallelize the processing of in-world 3D UI



🏇 Tweak level of detail selection for plank meshes (make planks faster and prettier)



🏇 Discard tiny distant objects from being shadow casters



🏇 Parallelize Vulkan command buffer recording



🐛 Fix duck trajectory planner wasting CPU cycles if ducks can’t find landing spots



🔬 Limit max anisotropy of textures from 16 to 4



🤏 Enable BC7 texture compression for more assets



🤏 Switch some assets to BC4 texture compression



🧊 Limit menu frame rate to <= 60 (to save power)



✨ Add Qualcomm Snapdragon X as a recognized platform (add driver version check & download links)



🐧 Fix color channel swap on Linux + Wayland



🐧 Maybe fix Linux crash reporter copy-to-clipboard



🍏 Add experimental compatibility with patched CrossOver 25 on MacOS



🍏 Add CrossOver/WINE - specific workarounds for the driver info screen being black



🍏 Fix out-of-bounds GPU buffer writes on Mac



🍏 Add compatibility with MoltenVK 1.3+



🚒 Handle more silly graphics drivers (swapchain image acquisition freezing the game)



🧊 Add diagnostic tool for detecting game freezes/hangs (“--detect-hang” launch parameter)



🧯 Gracefully handle disk write errors in the save system, and surface them via UI



🤏 Slim down save file size a bit



🌡️ Default FPS limit to 60 for new game installations



🐛 Fix numerical overflow crashing long sessions (recycle render instance identifiers)



🐛 Fix a crash related to near-zero-sized gates



🐛 Fix half texel offset in CPU-side texture sampling (fix applies only in new glades)



🐛 Fix ghost lantern & crash when switching from lantern mode to wall eraser



🐛 Fix an assortment of numerical errors in curve processing



🖖 Fix a few graphics validation errors revealed by Vulkan Configurator’s extra tests



🖖 Move from compute- to raster-based presentation for improved compatibility

