today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.
- Achievements: Fixed 'Post-Imperial Age' and 'Safe Wastelands' achievement.
- Buildings: Vulcanizer debuff range now matches its displayed radius.
- Buildings: Monument for defending against raiders now uses correct mesh.
- Electricity: Fixed crash when building up power networks with resource mines in the badlands being connected.
- Raiders: Destroyed raider bunkers no longer display a floating weapon.
- Sandstorm: Fixed several issues with sandstorms damaging buildings.
- Savegames: Fixed an error occurring during loading save games on certain map seeds.
- Settlers: Fixed possible error when settlers try to visit empty mine slots.
- Settlers: Fixed an issue with childs growing up to adults which led to instability later in the game.
- UI: Proximity buffs are now correctly displayed as active or inactive during build mode or on selected buildings.
- UI: Fixed error that that occurred when generating the map preview in the main menu.
- UI: Added a sanity check for seed selection toolbar being visible outside of build mode which led to an error when used in this situation.
- UI: Fixed delete button visuals on transportation route waypoints.
- Vehicles: Fixed error that occurred when drag selecting a group of vehicles while vehicles are being destroyed.
- Vehicles: Hotfix for an error that occurred when vehicles on transportation routes were trying to find their next access point to go to.
- Game Options: Allowing a larger range for camera movement and rotation speeds.
