29 July 2025 Build 19397156 Edited 29 July 2025 – 10:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.



  • Achievements: Fixed 'Post-Imperial Age' and 'Safe Wastelands' achievement.
  • Buildings: Vulcanizer debuff range now matches its displayed radius.
  • Buildings: Monument for defending against raiders now uses correct mesh.
  • Electricity: Fixed crash when building up power networks with resource mines in the badlands being connected.
  • Raiders: Destroyed raider bunkers no longer display a floating weapon.
  • Sandstorm: Fixed several issues with sandstorms damaging buildings.
  • Savegames: Fixed an error occurring during loading save games on certain map seeds.
  • Settlers: Fixed possible error when settlers try to visit empty mine slots.
  • Settlers: Fixed an issue with childs growing up to adults which led to instability later in the game.
  • UI: Proximity buffs are now correctly displayed as active or inactive during build mode or on selected buildings.
  • UI: Fixed error that that occurred when generating the map preview in the main menu.
  • UI: Added a sanity check for seed selection toolbar being visible outside of build mode which led to an error when used in this situation.
  • UI: Fixed delete button visuals on transportation route waypoints.
  • Vehicles: Fixed error that occurred when drag selecting a group of vehicles while vehicles are being destroyed.
  • Vehicles: Hotfix for an error that occurred when vehicles on transportation routes were trying to find their next access point to go to.




  • Game Options: Allowing a larger range for camera movement and rotation speeds.


Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9341.22031 #777133dfc

