Patch Notes July 29, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Just pushing out an update that should help us debug the game better to fix crashes and other bugs. We hope everyone is enjoying the game! Feel free to join our Discord if you have any ideas on how we can make One Map better :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3542782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update