29 July 2025 Build 19397109 Edited 29 July 2025 – 21:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Just pushing out an update that should help us debug the game better to fix crashes and other bugs. We hope everyone is enjoying the game! Feel free to join our Discord if you have any ideas on how we can make One Map better :)

