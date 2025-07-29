- Fix inputs getting flushed when resuming play from looking at tabs.
- The chat box in multiplayer is now displayed at all times while in a lobby. (Will look into making old messages disappear after a short time while playing, and showing them back when chatting)
- There are now announcements when someone joins or leaves a lobby in the form of chat messages.
Patch 1.17
