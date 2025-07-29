 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19397023 Edited 29 July 2025 – 10:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix inputs getting flushed when resuming play from looking at tabs.
  • The chat box in multiplayer is now displayed at all times while in a lobby. (Will look into making old messages disappear after a short time while playing, and showing them back when chatting)
  • There are now announcements when someone joins or leaves a lobby in the form of chat messages.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2457201
