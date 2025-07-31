AirlineSim in Japanese

I’ve been told by our community member GINS that the title of this post means “AirlineSim speaks Japanese” — in, well, Japanese. He’s also the one we have to thank for the fact that both the game and the website are now available in a Japanese community translation! So, a huge shoutout to him for completing this localisation in what must be record time!

At present, the in-game translation is around 80% complete, which means it should already be fully playable in Japanese. GINS has also translated the website and account management interfaces, so Japanese-speaking players can enjoy AirlineSim in their native language — from sign-up all the way through to building their airline empire. As a result, Japanese is now officially supported on Steam as well.

It’s worth pointing out that — apart from the English and German versions — all localisations of the game are made possible entirely through community effort. I honestly can’t thank our team of volunteer translators enough for the time and dedication they’ve shown (and continue to show). If you’d like to help make the game more accessible to players in other languages, do feel free to get in touch. It’s quick and easy to get started, and there are no obligations — give it a go, and if it’s not for you, that’s absolutely fine.

Linux woes

We’ve received reports that the Linux version of AirlineSim is currently unstable and doesn’t work reliably for most users. For that reason, I’ve decided to suspend official Linux support for the time being while Michi and I investigate how to make the build more robust. Of course, you can still play the game in the browser of your choice on just about any operating system.

Summer break coming up

It’s summer here in Germany, and while I won’t be going on a big trip this year, I’ve promised myself two uninterrupted weeks of quality family time. With that in mind, please bear with me if responses to non-urgent support queries take a little longer than usual. I’ll still be keeping an eye on things and making sure the servers continue ticking along while I’m away. I’ll also briefly step back in to launch a new round of Quimby during the week starting 11th August.

Once again — arigatō, GINS, for the Japanese translation, and have fun everyone else! See you again in mid-August.

Martin