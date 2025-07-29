 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 9.0.0


New mechanics:

  • Scarab’s game: Access it through the tavern. Unlock new unique rewards like Soul Embers and Twilight hourglasses while you are trying to gather the 30 new beasts!

  • Guild spirit: Work together with your guild to increase the guild spirit and become more powerful than ever! Check the guild hall for more information.

New:

  • You can now increase the level of your Ancient Artifacts additionally to their rarity.

  • Added more detailed information about how the guild and guild ranks work in the guild hall.

Changes:

  • The main tab of the guild hall has been changed to accommodate the new mechanisms.

  • We replaced the information popup of the guild to contain much more information on how guilds work, including the new spirit level.

  • The inspect user window has been changed to accommodate the new mechanisms.

  • Tavern, sacred cards and ancient artifacts menus have been redesigned.

  • Epic prestige is now available after you unlock the tavern or if you have acquired prestige token through mystery boxes.

  • Mercenaries are now unlocked at level 30.

  • Hero and guardian rarity are now unlocked at level 20.

  • [Player Suggestions] You can now cancel the active expedition.

  • [Player Suggestions] Requirements for staying online for New Player Event and Decorated Heroes Event are brought down for PC users to 30/60/120 and 15/30/60 minutes respectively

  • [Player Suggestions] War machines battles x2 speed up is unlocked on 20 Campaign Stars (instead of 31), and new x4 speed up is introduced (unlocked along with x2)

  • [Player Suggestions] Offline progress screen is to become more informative and comfortable

  • [Player Suggestions] User inactivity is extended from 3 to 5 days (affecting fellowship bonuses). 

  • [Player Suggestions] If the guild leader doesn’t play for 20 days, they’re demoted to officer, and another officer becomes the new leader.

  • [Player Suggestions] If the guild leader is inactive for more than 5 days and there are no active officers, one member from the lower ranks will be promoted to officer to keep the guild running.

  • [Player Suggestions] Players who don’t log in for 30 days are automatically removed from the guild to make room for active players. Guild leaders are not removed.

  • [Player Suggestions] Cancel button will be disabled if the speed up of a map mission is free

  • [Player Suggestions] We added more information about how the game works in several information popups.


Fixes:

  • Counters on the main shop, guild shop, oracle shop and chaos rift shop. Currency counters are available based on the respective mechanic

  • The quest notification will not appear unless you have completed a quest.

  • The camera should not reset on the map after a warfront campaign battle anymore

  • Multiple minor bug fixes

 

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!


Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:.

https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/


