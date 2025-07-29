Version 9.0.0



New mechanics:

Guild spirit: Work together with your guild to increase the guild spirit and become more powerful than ever! Check the guild hall for more information.

Scarab’s game: Access it through the tavern. Unlock new unique rewards like Soul Embers and Twilight hourglasses while you are trying to gather the 30 new beasts!

New:

Added more detailed information about how the guild and guild ranks work in the guild hall.

You can now increase the level of your Ancient Artifacts additionally to their rarity.

Changes:

The main tab of the guild hall has been changed to accommodate the new mechanisms.

We replaced the information popup of the guild to contain much more information on how guilds work, including the new spirit level.

The inspect user window has been changed to accommodate the new mechanisms.

Tavern, sacred cards and ancient artifacts menus have been redesigned.

Epic prestige is now available after you unlock the tavern or if you have acquired prestige token through mystery boxes.

Mercenaries are now unlocked at level 30.

Hero and guardian rarity are now unlocked at level 20.

[Player Suggestions] You can now cancel the active expedition.

[Player Suggestions] Requirements for staying online for New Player Event and Decorated Heroes Event are brought down for PC users to 30/60/120 and 15/30/60 minutes respectively

[Player Suggestions] War machines battles x2 speed up is unlocked on 20 Campaign Stars (instead of 31), and new x4 speed up is introduced (unlocked along with x2)

[Player Suggestions] Offline progress screen is to become more informative and comfortable

[Player Suggestions] User inactivity is extended from 3 to 5 days (affecting fellowship bonuses).

[Player Suggestions] If the guild leader doesn’t play for 20 days, they’re demoted to officer, and another officer becomes the new leader.

[Player Suggestions] If the guild leader is inactive for more than 5 days and there are no active officers, one member from the lower ranks will be promoted to officer to keep the guild running.

[Player Suggestions] Players who don’t log in for 30 days are automatically removed from the guild to make room for active players. Guild leaders are not removed.

[Player Suggestions] Cancel button will be disabled if the speed up of a map mission is free