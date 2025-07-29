 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19396785
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Players!

Thank you for enjoying Patch me if you can!

How’s your “patching” going?

This update includes the following changes:

Opening Cutscene Skip Function Added

  • You can now press the E key at any time to quickly skip through cutscenes.

  • Holding the E key for 3 seconds or more will completely skip the cutscene for added convenience.

Sound Fixes

  • A sound effect for equipping the start block has been added at game start.

  • The volume for dialogue typing and rotating block controlling sounds has been reduced.

  • Fixed a bug where SFX volume would reset during certain stage progressions.

Achievements

  • Removed the white border from activated achievement displays.

Credits

  • Corrected typos and updated certain entries in the credits.

We hope for your continued love and support!

Ah Shot Chu team.

