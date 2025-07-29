Welcome back to a new update War Mages!
The State of Slay update is here and a comes bearing good news - crossplay is officially expanding for our Steam audience to even more players with PlayStation 5 support. Please continue to use our community channels to give any and all feedback. And as always, don't forget to join our discord - the ultimate place to connect with other OMD fans!
We appreciate your undying support.
NEW CONTENT
Levels
Another Classic OMD map makes a return – with a Deathtrap reimagining
Brunch Square
Traps
Seed Spitter
An Organic Wall Trap that has 5 heads that each independently target enemies and fire a three-round burst of projectiles.
Solar Prism
A floor trap that fires a beam attack at up to 3 enemies to deal continuous damage. This trap does additional damage as a percentage of the target’s current health.
Heroes
Wren and Harlow have an updated default style.
Their original skins are still available in the Wardrobe.
Gameplay Adjustments
General
Increased how often repeatable boss missions can show up in mission select.
Other
Temporarily disabling Life Finds a Way to fix a performance issue when players have a significant amount of organic traps.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with Kalos's thread Nature’s Fury. Special abilities now also properly receive cooldown reduction on killing blows. Killing blows from any hero ability now properly count instead of just Primary attack kills.
Fixed Fractured Steps having the incorrect amount of starting coin.
Fixed button size on modal widgets
Fixed Exit button scale and placement on several menus
Fixed incorrect instances of trap visibility when purchasing traps
Fixed Spellbook duplicating unlocked entries
Fixed trap upgrades not respecting unlocked traps when displaying locked traps
Fix for gamepad cursor scroll action interfering with binding
Fixed a Grenadier statue unlock issue
Fixing light flicker during War Mage draft
Fixing the objects and displays for the status effects in the codex
Fixing trap grid issues on Drydocks
Fixing trap grid on Fractured Steps
Boom Barrels no longer affect friendlies, barricades or the Rift Crystal
