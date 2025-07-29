This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back to a new update War Mages!



The State of Slay update is here and a comes bearing good news - crossplay is officially expanding for our Steam audience to even more players with PlayStation 5 support. Please continue to use our community channels to give any and all feedback. And as always, don't forget to join our discord - the ultimate place to connect with other OMD fans!



We appreciate your undying support.

NEW CONTENT

Levels

Another Classic OMD map makes a return – with a Deathtrap reimagining Brunch Square



Traps

Seed Spitter An Organic Wall Trap that has 5 heads that each independently target enemies and fire a three-round burst of projectiles.

Solar Prism A floor trap that fires a beam attack at up to 3 enemies to deal continuous damage. This trap does additional damage as a percentage of the target’s current health.



Heroes

Wren and Harlow have an updated default style. Their original skins are still available in the Wardrobe.



Gameplay Adjustments

General

Increased how often repeatable boss missions can show up in mission select.

Other

Temporarily disabling Life Finds a Way to fix a performance issue when players have a significant amount of organic traps.

