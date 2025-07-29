Hey there, Space Rebels! 🫡
We have released the first patch for Astro Prospector. This one is focused on some small balance tweaks & bugfixing, keeping the game challenging while accesible, and adding some QoL features, so your journey to obliterate SpaceCorp is smoother than ever! ✊
Balance
All no hit achievement has become no life lost achievement. Due to the amount of enemies in last zone, we decided it was more fair for the players to use their shield and dodge upgrades in order to clear this achievement
Reduce Sector 3 Zone 2 difficulty. Roots spawn less frequently, and stay alive for less time. Followers shooters (homing bullets) appear more distributed within the progress of the zone. We know this zone was one of the hardest one, and we want to keep the challenge but make it less frustrating
More collection radius for both early game and late game. Slurp all those AstroCoffee seeds!
Bullets trails are more visible when bullet speed is reduced. In the last version, bullets trails disappeared when buying slow-down bullet speed upgrades, now trails are visible no matter what
Some small reworking on Sector 3 & 4 visuals, so it should be cleaner and easier to read when there are a lot of things on screen
New Features
Support for up to 4K resolution
Include upgrade tree zoom with Q/E in the upgrades screen
Not collecting data for balancing anymore!
Include new setting for confining or not the cursor inside the screen
Include new setting for preventing the game to run if it’s minimized/no focused
Hide player UI when ship is in top-left corner
Controls panel for Keyboard, Mouse and Controller
End panel when completing the game, showing time to complete game, hits received and runs losing all lifes, with some small text lore message.
Bug Fixes
Cursor is shown again when finishing the Credits screen with Lock mouse option enabled
Heartbeat on 5-5 boss is stopped when going back to upgrades screen
Don’t get randomly hit when destroying the Cofferoid in 5-5
Check all achievements on game start, to unlock those that weren’t unlocked when it was supposed to
Rebuild UI when changing language mid-game, so everything stays on place after the change
Backup system for save files. In case any of your save files get corrupted, we’re automatically saving a backup to try to read the information from that file and recover your game!
That’s all for now! We will keep listening to your opinions. We are now starting to work on the new content patch that will be releasing in September/October! 🥳
See you, Space Rebel ☕
