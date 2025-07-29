Hey there, Space Rebels! 🫡

We have released the first patch for Astro Prospector. This one is focused on some small balance tweaks & bugfixing, keeping the game challenging while accesible, and adding some QoL features, so your journey to obliterate SpaceCorp is smoother than ever! ✊

All no hit achievement has become no life lost achievement. Due to the amount of enemies in last zone, we decided it was more fair for the players to use their shield and dodge upgrades in order to clear this achievement

Reduce Sector 3 Zone 2 difficulty. Roots spawn less frequently, and stay alive for less time. Followers shooters (homing bullets) appear more distributed within the progress of the zone. We know this zone was one of the hardest one, and we want to keep the challenge but make it less frustrating

More collection radius for both early game and late game. Slurp all those AstroCoffee seeds!

Bullets trails are more visible when bullet speed is reduced. In the last version, bullets trails disappeared when buying slow-down bullet speed upgrades, now trails are visible no matter what