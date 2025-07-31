Changes marked with ⚡ were inspired by the community.

Changes marked with 🐸 are related to the Against the Storm: Keepers of the Stone DLC.

Changes marked with 🦇 are related to the Against the Storm: Nightwatchers DLC.

Spirit of Cooperation - High spirits can be contagious. Beavers gain +2 Resolve for every Reputation Point gained through Harpy Resolve.

Restricting services in the Consumption Panel applies penalties in the same way as in the case of complex food.

Passive bonuses tied to service goods will still be applied if a service need is fulfilled at a Hearth (double yield chance).

Fulfilling a service need at a Hearth will grant a smaller Resolve bonus than if the same need was fulfilled in a service building.

To gain access to the Commons, you must first purchase an upgrade in the Smoldering City - the Monastery of the Vigilant Flame Level 6 upgrade (for 60 Food Stockpiles and 12 Machinery).

The commons are in a separate tab in the Hearth UI. Unlocking them costs 8 Planks. Once unlocked, the UI tab will list all service needs that can be fulfilled at the Hearth.

The Commons - a shared space where villagers can fulfill service needs like Leisure, Luxury, Religion, etc. Satisfying needs here grants a smaller Resolve bonus than in dedicated service buildings.

To start fulfilling needs at the Hearth, you first need to unlock the Commons in the Main Hearth.

Added an option to unlock service need fulfillment at the Hearth.

The new unlock has been added to the middle of an existing upgrade tree branch, so some upgrades above it have been moved up to make room. As a result, you might find the new upgrade already unlocked in your save file, and need to repurchase an older upgrade that was shifted upward.

Monastery of the Vigilant Flame Level 6 - unlocks the Commons.

Rerolling does not remove the additional slot.

The extra slot applies only to the current cornerstone selection. It can be bought again for the next cornerstone choice.

Additional slots can be bought using Wildfire Essence.

Added the option to purchase an additional cornerstone slot in the yearly cornerstone window at Prestige 13 and above.

Rerolling does not remove the additional slot.

The extra slot applies only to the current blueprint selection. It can be bought again for the next reputation reward choice.

Additional slots can be bought using Ancient Tablets.

Added the option to purchase an additional blueprint slot in the Reputation Rewards panel at Prestige 12 and above.

Rebalanced trade route resource pools across several biomes (Ashen Thicket, Coastal Grove, Scarlet Orchard, Marshlands). Each biome now has a similar number of desired resources, providing more even coverage across all of them (thus avoiding situations where eggs would be desired by six biomes and meat by only two, for example).

Increased the travel time of all trade routes by around 10%.

Increased the price of all service goods sold by traders by around 15 - 20%.

Need for Timber (Timed Order) - Increased the time limit by 30s.

Distant Journey (Timed Order) - Increased the time limit by 30s.

Increased the base gathering time of Stone, Reeds, Plant Fibre, Sea Marrow, Leather, and Clay from 5s to 8s.

Increased the time it takes to cut down a tree from 6 to 9 seconds.

World Events with a payment now require players to both complete the payment and win the game before year x.

Each time you decline a Cornerstone, the reward is reduced by 2 Amber, down to a minimum of 5 Amber.

The Amber reward for declining Cornerstones now decreases with each subsequent decline.

Reputation generation from Resolve now caps at 0.75 per minute for every species.

This does not mean that the game will always choose the best firekeeper for each settlement. It's just a simple algorithm that prioritizes effects that are generally more useful at the beginning of a settlement.

⚡ Changed the order in which initial Firekeepers are assigned to the Hearth. The game will now start with a firekeepers species that is more useful in early game.

The specialization icon for Cooperation will appear in the building UI dynamically.

Instead, they now have the Cooperation specialization. They will gain a Resolve bonus if at least three Foxes are working in the same building.

Foxes no longer gain a Resolve bonus from working in buildings infected with Blightrot.

⚡ Changed the comfort specialization for Foxes.

Buildings with no specialization will now show “none” in the specialization section in the in-game Encyclopedia.

Added a tooltip to the cornerstone icon on the HUD.

Added a new entry, called “Food Saved”, to the Town Statistics tab. It counts the number of food items players saved thanks to “no consumption” effects.

Updated the internal storage loading tip to more accurately reflect how the system now works.

Receiving a random blueprint reward from the Overzealous Architects Cornerstone will now display an alert on the HUD.

Some entries in the Global Effects tab in the Warehouse have been renamed for clarity.

Improved readability of “in progress” trade route slots in the Trade Routes panel.

Added a floating text and sound effect to the trade route icon on the HUD that plays when a trade route is automatically collected (showing the amount of Amber gained).

Added a floating text and sound effect to the Payment icon on the HUD that plays when a payment is made (showing the amount of Amber subtracted).

With the addition of the Commons, services in service buildings and in the Hearth now display a star rating. Hovering over the stars reveals a tooltip that explains whether the full Resolve bonus is granted (in service buildings) or only half (in the Commons at the Hearth).

⚡ Updated the Resolve encyclopedia entry to also mention boots as a clothing need.

However, duplicate names can still occur if the pool of names is exhausted.

⚡ The random town name generator now tries to avoid duplicate names within a cycle, if possible.

⚡ The Ruined Rainpunk Foundry now shows its entrance after being selected.

⚡ Changed the description of the Paradise deed. It now clearly states that all three species must be present in the settlement.

⚡ Reworded the description of the Aura of Peace Forest Mystery to avoid confusion.

⚡ Reworded world event objectives based on completing payment before year X, so it's clearer what the requirement is.

⚡ Added a tooltip to the “unlock” button in the upgrade tree in Smoldering City, explaining that an upgrade cannot be purchased if the previous one has not been acquired.

The main purpose of this change is to make the effects that affect the arrival time of traders more meaningful.

To maintain the old balance, all traders now have a slightly shorter arrival time. By default, they should appear more or less every full year.

⚡ The trader arrival timer will now stop completely during the Storm and only continue during the Drizzle and Clearance.

For most players who don’t adjust internal storage settings, this change will likely maintain or slightly improve worker efficiency. However, it helps prevent cases where secondary resources remain stuck in buildings due to priority issues, ensuring all goods are transported more evenly.

If a good isn't delivered to the Warehouse for 120 seconds, delivery will be forced.

Shift + Left Click enables automatic forced delivery, making workers transport the resource every time a unit is produced or gathered.

Left Click forces an immediate delivery of a resource.

When a resource reaches its limit, it will be transported to a warehouse.

Each produced or gathered resource now has its own storage limit, replacing the previous global resource limit per building.

⚡ Changed how internal storage in buildings works.

This works similarly to how you prioritize reward collection in Events. Use Shift + LMB to increase priority and Ctrl + LMB to decrease it.

⚡ Added an option to prioritize goods collection from Ponds.

Ctrl + Left Click moves a reward one spot to the right.

Shift + Left Click moves a reward one spot to the left.

Scouts collect rewards based on their position in the UI, from left to right (leftmost rewards are collected first).

⚡ Added an option to prioritize reward collection from Glade Events.

Many tooltip texts have also been updated for clarity - for example, resource changes now clearly state that they apply to the entire Cycle.

Each tooltip includes a color-coded label indicating its category (e.g., Objective, Resource, Cost, Curse).

Hovering over a decision in a World Event popup now shows two separate tooltips: one for the Condition and one for the Reward.

⚡ Fixed a rare bug where rewards from solved glade events would sometimes teleport directly to a warehouse.

⚡ Fixed a bug where mirrored buildings would not retain their mirrored state after being turned into a ruin.

⚡ Fixed a bug where settlement statistics were not displayed at the end of a game in the Sealed Forest.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the Trade Hub Cornerstone to appear in games with disabled Orders.

⚡ Fixed a bug where the Queen’s Gift Cornerstone could appear in games with the Roaming Swarm debuff.

⚡ Fixed a bug where some cycle effects were affecting Daily Challenge settlements.

⚡ Fixed a bug where different versions of the Shoe Mold perk all had the same effect (+2 to production).

⚡ Fixed a bug where the High Motivation effect had the wrong description (mentioning food instead of service goods).

⚡ Fixed a bug where the Hurried Expedition order could be drawn with only 2 rewards.

⚡ Fixed a bug where no production multiplier was displayed above workplaces in the farm UI.

⚡ Fixed a bug where the villager count in the Forsaken Altar UI would not update in real time after sacrificing villagers.

⚡ Fixed a bug where meta resource icons were displayed in different orders under different upgrade nodes.

⚡ Fixed an issue where the Ashen Thicket menu skin was not accessible on Queen's Hand Trial profiles.

⚡ Fixed a bug where the Puffed Grain Cornerstone was spawning unnecessary "Porridge +1" icons on the HUD.

⚡ Fixed a rare bug where rainwater geysers created by the Kelpie Glade Event would appear on top of other map objects.

⚡ Fixed a rare bug that caused the world map to break when a map tile was changed in the background during a Sealed Forest game.

⚡ Fixed multiple incorrectly placed entrances in Flawless/Holy/Purged buildings and ruins.

⚡ Fixed a bug where destroying the Feast Hall building did not return resources.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the flame FX in the Harmony Spirit Altar to be slightly off-centre.

⚡ Fixed a bug where the quest given by the Ghost of a Resentful Human did not count Purged Human Houses towards completion.

⚡ Fixed a bug that was duplicating some rewards in Abandoned Caches.

⚡ Fixed a bug where the space key wasn’t working in the Forest Mystery search bar in Training Expeditions.

⚡ Fixed a bug where the “Blood Flower spawned” alert was not triggering in some instances.

⚡ Fixed a bug where some instances of villagers dying or leaving did not trigger an alert.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused some glades to unveil incorrectly in the Cursed Royal Woodlands.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the Butcher building to mirror incorrectly.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused Numpad Enter to not work for confirming values in the Trading Post.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused different maximum charge values to be displayed in vein tooltips and in the selected mining vein UI.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused cyst-based orders to appear with empty requirements in Training Expeditions.

⚡ Fixed a bug that prevented the Holy Market and Holy Temple from counting toward completion of the Marketplace deed.

⚡ Fixed an audible glitch in the sound effect of the Fishmen Lighthouse glade event.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the "Max. Bonus" section of growing Resolve bonuses/penalties to display an incorrect value.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the Ruins and Untamed Wilds modifiers to appear together in Daily Expeditions.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the Blightrot Cyst alert to appear even when there was no more space for a new cyst in the settlement.

⚡ Fixed a visual glitch on water textures in Frog Houses.

⚡ Fixed a rare bug that caused the game to start with an incorrect resolution.

⚡ Fixed a missing translation for the Specialized Workwear perk.

⚡ Fixed numerous typos, errors, and inconsistencies in the Simplified Chinese version of the game (biome descriptions, dialogue, building descriptions, lore tablets, cycle effects, deeds, effects, perks, cornerstones, tooltips, villager status effects, resource descriptions, citadel upgrades, ghost descriptions, events, encyclopedia entries, world events, custom game UI).

⚡Fixed a few mistranslations in the Brazilian Portuguese version of the game (two identical building names, fishing pond UI).

⚡ Fixed a few mistranslations in the Russian version of the game (perks, deeds).

⚡ Fixed a few mistranslations in the French version of the game (perks, service building effects, needs).

⚡ Fixed a few mistranslations in the Polish version of the game (building names, cornerstone forge effects).

⚡ Fixed a few typos in the Ukrainian version of the game (cornerstone forge effects, trade route perks, seal contracts, Exploration Expedition).

⚡ Fixed a few typos in the Japanese version of the game (order objectives).

⚡ Fixed a few typos and inconsistencies in the German version of the game (Clan Hall effects, Embarkation Points, starting abilities).

Fixed an issue where Reputation from Resolve could be gained faster than the maximum value displayed on the Reputation Bar.

Fixed a bug that caused reputation points to be rounded incorrectly on some systems.

Fixed a rare bug where some dead villagers could be assigned to buildings.

Fixed a bug where the “Player Home” unlock was not displayed in the Deed reward popup.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented species portraits from appearing next to the mouse pointer when assigning villagers to buildings using the workplace overlay.

Fixed a bug that prevented the pulse animation to appear around the “end cycle” button during the World Map tutorial.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect labels to appear in species tooltips in the level up rewards popup.

Fixed a bug that caused random smoke effects to sometimes appear on the map.

Fixed a bug that caused trade route tooltips to not appear in the Training Expedition panel.

Fixed a rare bug that caused some Queen’s Hand Trial upgrades to appear twice in the same roll.

Fixed a bug that caused an orange texture to grow uncontrollably when the game was paused during an explosion.

Fixed a bug that caused tooltips in the Feedback window to be displayed behind the popup background.

Fixed a rare bug that caused some cycle effects to overlap on the World Map HUD.