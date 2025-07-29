 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19396677 Edited 29 July 2025 – 10:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

We’ve released update v1.0.5, which includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Update Details

  • Improved camera behavior when colliding with walls, based on feedback from streams and players.

  • Fixed an issue where, in some environments, WASD keys could remain continuously pressed when playing with a keyboard.

  • Adjusted the hitbox for the treasure “AZKi.”

Other Fixes

  • Adjusted parts of the UI.

  • Fixed minor bugs.

Known Issues (Under Investigation)

  • We are aware of an issue where random matchmaking in multiplayer can be difficult to complete.

    Our team is actively working on a fix, and we appreciate your patience until it is resolved.

We’ll continue working to make the game even smoother and more enjoyable!

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain.

Changed files in this update

