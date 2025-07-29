Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3
Major Changes and Improvements
- Swirl - Range Attack: Swirl now has dynamic swirl speed scaling depending on the projectile speed, making the swirl skill much more usable for all sort of different projectile speeds. Previously for plenty of projectiles the swirl radius ended up being too wide. Swirl now as well properly takes the projectile range into account.
- Revert Short - Range Attack: Revert shot now properly takes the projectile range into account.
Balancing
- Reverted the increased projectile speed +20% (was unintended reduced to +10%) and projectile range +10% (was unintended reduced to +5%)
- Note that an additional bug resulted in the projectile range not being properly applied, which should have amplified the feeling of range attacks haveing much less range than they used to have. This should all be resolved now. As always if things are off, never hesitate to report back to us or jump on our discord. We are dedicated to resolve issues as quick as possible. Thanks for bringing this up so that we can fix it <3
Bugfixes
- Fixed increased projectile range and speed only being applied on first projectile initialisation
- Fixed range attack modifier like swirl and revert shot not getting increased projectile range stat applied
- Fixed persistent empty tooltip container displayed when opening specialisation tree on controller
