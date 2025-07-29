 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19396645
Feature Additions
  • Added skill training focus via capital letters during skill selection
  • Monster spell damage is now shown in dice format


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issues related to saving
  • Fixed a bug where monsters with 2-tile reach could attack through glass walls
  • Fixed a bug where Haniwa could attack 2 tiles away without wielding a spear
  • Fixed item generation by Haniwa to properly display the --More-- prompt
  • Fixed virtual keyboard not appearing when searching for items in Steam Deck
  • Fixed a bug where clearing the Arena did not drop a Yin-Yang Orb, preventing win (Sorry to anyone who cleared!)
  • Fixed a bug where Suwako could occasionally gift Koishi's hat
  • Fixed some evokable items being able to attack enemies out of range
  • Fixed a bug where doppelgangers appear when playing Minigame 1 as the Three Fairies
  • Fixed Momiji starting with a See Invisible ring instead of the See Invisible trait
  • Fixed certain monsters being unable to follow you through stairs when affected by Yuyuko's Binding Soul
  • Minor text adjustments


Balance Adjustments
  • Sunny’s invisibility activation chance is now always 100%
  • Earth SpellCards can now destroy statues
  • Fixed *Tele appearing too frequently on random artifacts; now more varied minor negative effect instead
  • Reduced the chance of early-game artifact rings; increased the chance for artifact armor instead


Thank you!
If you find any typos or translation issues, feel free to report them — I will fix them in the next patch!

