- Added skill training focus via capital letters during skill selection
- Monster spell damage is now shown in dice format
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues related to saving
- Fixed a bug where monsters with 2-tile reach could attack through glass walls
- Fixed a bug where Haniwa could attack 2 tiles away without wielding a spear
- Fixed item generation by Haniwa to properly display the --More-- prompt
- Fixed virtual keyboard not appearing when searching for items in Steam Deck
- Fixed a bug where clearing the Arena did not drop a Yin-Yang Orb, preventing win (Sorry to anyone who cleared!)
- Fixed a bug where Suwako could occasionally gift Koishi's hat
- Fixed some evokable items being able to attack enemies out of range
- Fixed a bug where doppelgangers appear when playing Minigame 1 as the Three Fairies
- Fixed Momiji starting with a See Invisible ring instead of the See Invisible trait
- Fixed certain monsters being unable to follow you through stairs when affected by Yuyuko's Binding Soul
- Minor text adjustments
Balance Adjustments
- Sunny’s invisibility activation chance is now always 100%
- Earth SpellCards can now destroy statues
- Fixed *Tele appearing too frequently on random artifacts; now more varied minor negative effect instead
- Reduced the chance of early-game artifact rings; increased the chance for artifact armor instead
Thank you!
If you find any typos or translation issues, feel free to report them — I will fix them in the next patch!
