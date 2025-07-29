Hey Raiders!
We’ve just released version 1.0.5, bringing a mix of quality-of-life improvements, UI tweaks, and a few important fixes based on your feedback. Check out what's new:
🔧 Changelog – v1.0.5
✅ Bigger Checkmarks in the Journal
Tracked quests now have enlarged checkmarks to improve visibility and make them easier to click.
🗺️ Quest Markers for Untracked Quests
Map markers now show up even for untracked quests (with some transparency to distinguish them).
⚡ Stun Duration Slightly Reduced
Combat should feel a bit more fluid — we've shortened the stun time just a little.
🔥 Heater Tooltip Update
The Heater's damage boost is now displayed as a percentage for better clarity.
🌍 French Localization Fix
Fixed an issue where the “%” symbol was not displaying correctly on some systems using the French language setting.
Thanks for all your support and reports — keep them coming!
See you out there in the wasteland.
— The Dust Raiders Team
