

Hey Raiders!



We’ve just released version 1.0.5, bringing a mix of quality-of-life improvements, UI tweaks, and a few important fixes based on your feedback. Check out what's new:

🔧 Changelog – v1.0.5

✅ Bigger Checkmarks in the Journal

Tracked quests now have enlarged checkmarks to improve visibility and make them easier to click.

🗺️ Quest Markers for Untracked Quests

Map markers now show up even for untracked quests (with some transparency to distinguish them).

⚡ Stun Duration Slightly Reduced

Combat should feel a bit more fluid — we've shortened the stun time just a little.

🔥 Heater Tooltip Update

The Heater's damage boost is now displayed as a percentage for better clarity.

🌍 French Localization Fix

Fixed an issue where the “%” symbol was not displaying correctly on some systems using the French language setting.

Thanks for all your support and reports — keep them coming!

See you out there in the wasteland.

— The Dust Raiders Team