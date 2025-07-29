 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Hey Raiders!

We’ve just released version 1.0.5, bringing a mix of quality-of-life improvements, UI tweaks, and a few important fixes based on your feedback. Check out what's new:

🔧 Changelog – v1.0.5

  • Bigger Checkmarks in the Journal
    Tracked quests now have enlarged checkmarks to improve visibility and make them easier to click.

  • 🗺️ Quest Markers for Untracked Quests
    Map markers now show up even for untracked quests (with some transparency to distinguish them).

  • Stun Duration Slightly Reduced
    Combat should feel a bit more fluid — we've shortened the stun time just a little.

  • 🔥 Heater Tooltip Update
    The Heater's damage boost is now displayed as a percentage for better clarity.

  • 🌍 French Localization Fix
    Fixed an issue where the “%” symbol was not displaying correctly on some systems using the French language setting.

Thanks for all your support and reports — keep them coming!
See you out there in the wasteland.
The Dust Raiders Team

