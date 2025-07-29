 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19396525 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is GoldKids.

This is a hotfix addressing several issues discovered recently.

General

  • Fixed a crash issue that occurred when starting the game.
    We are working to resolve this problem. If the issue persists, we’ve added a section in the Google Form to submit your logs and crash reports—your help is greatly appreciated.

  • Restarting the game now takes you to the lobby instead of the main screen.

Cards

  • Fixed an issue where unlocking Glaive and choosing a deck preset would cause the Glaive to disappear, requiring players to re-enter the lobby.

Enemies

  • Fixed an issue where defeating a boss with "Assault Deployment" gave excessive rewards.

  • Fixed an issue where certain enemies died with a delay.

Others

  • Further adjusted sound effects.

Additionally, a replacement of the gamepad icon images is planned.

We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,

please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form

Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3828281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link