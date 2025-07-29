Hello, this is GoldKids.

This is a hotfix addressing several issues discovered recently.

General

Fixed a crash issue that occurred when starting the game.

We are working to resolve this problem. If the issue persists, we’ve added a section in the Google Form to submit your logs and crash reports—your help is greatly appreciated.

Restarting the game now takes you to the lobby instead of the main screen.

Cards

Fixed an issue where unlocking Glaive and choosing a deck preset would cause the Glaive to disappear, requiring players to re-enter the lobby.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where defeating a boss with "Assault Deployment" gave excessive rewards.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies died with a delay.

Others

Further adjusted sound effects.

Additionally, a replacement of the gamepad icon images is planned.

We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,

please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form

Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!