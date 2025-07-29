 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19396517 Edited 29 July 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
- Prevent player from switching hotbar/scrolling in the hotbar while fishing, which sometimes caused the player to freeze.

Balancing Changes
- Henbit and Pink Fern are now also considered Flowers (due to their descriptions).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1629831
