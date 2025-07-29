Fixes
- Prevent player from switching hotbar/scrolling in the hotbar while fishing, which sometimes caused the player to freeze.
Balancing Changes
- Henbit and Pink Fern are now also considered Flowers (due to their descriptions).
v1.0.7 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update