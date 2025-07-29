Current Version
B2025.7.29
OK1-粮食交易，点击大地图其他领主的封地后可以进行交易
OK2-雇佣兵模式通过建造私人地产合作铁匠铺来提供铁匠数量
OK3-强征自由农的粮食封地忠诚从-15变为-20，消耗影响力从25变为30
OK4-没有特别设置的情况下，庄园的地形将和省份首府地形相同
OK5-AI领主略微增加基础入侵倾向
OK6-修复玩家作为雇佣兵角色时，继承领地出现的问题，如果你的继承人是一个领主，那么当你去世后，雇佣兵团会移交给一个新的角色，你将扮演领主
OK7-修复迁都后，过一年后又自动移动到王国的法理都城
OK8-当自定义的角色与选定的封地宗教不同时，额外增加一些同信仰的人口
OK9-对外交距离外的角色不可交互，包括私人地产，宣称
OK10-私人酒馆的功能稍作调整，宫廷中的女性角色会为你管理经营这些私人酒馆提供收入
OK11-修复悬停提示有时候未自动关闭的问题
B2025.7.29
OK1 - Grain Trading: You can trade by clicking on the fiefs of other lords on the big map.
OK2 - Mercenary Mode: The number of blacksmiths is provided by building private real estate and cooperative blacksmith shops.
OK3 - Forced requisition of food from free farmers: The fief loyalty penalty changes from -15 to -20, and the influence cost changes from 25 to 30.
OK4 - If not specifically set, the terrain of the manor will be the same as that of the provincial capital.
OK5 - AI lords have a slightly increased basic tendency to invade.
OK6 - Fixed the issue where inherited territories appear when the player acts as a mercenary character. If your heir is a lord, the mercenary corps will be transferred to a new character after your death, and you will play as the lord.
OK7 - Fixed the issue where the capital automatically moves back to the kingdom's de jure capital after one year of relocation.
OK8 - When a custom character has a different religion from the selected fief, some additional population of the same faith will be added.
OK9 - Characters beyond diplomatic distance cannot be interacted with, including private real estate and claims.
OK10 - The function of private taverns has been slightly adjusted: female characters in the court will manage these private taverns for you to provide income.
OK11 - Fixed the issue where hover prompts sometimes do not close automatically.
Changed files in this update