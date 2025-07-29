B2025.7.29

OK1 - Grain Trading: You can trade by clicking on the fiefs of other lords on the big map.

OK2 - Mercenary Mode: The number of blacksmiths is provided by building private real estate and cooperative blacksmith shops.

OK3 - Forced requisition of food from free farmers: The fief loyalty penalty changes from -15 to -20, and the influence cost changes from 25 to 30.

OK4 - If not specifically set, the terrain of the manor will be the same as that of the provincial capital.

OK5 - AI lords have a slightly increased basic tendency to invade.

OK6 - Fixed the issue where inherited territories appear when the player acts as a mercenary character. If your heir is a lord, the mercenary corps will be transferred to a new character after your death, and you will play as the lord.

OK7 - Fixed the issue where the capital automatically moves back to the kingdom's de jure capital after one year of relocation.

OK8 - When a custom character has a different religion from the selected fief, some additional population of the same faith will be added.

OK9 - Characters beyond diplomatic distance cannot be interacted with, including private real estate and claims.

OK10 - The function of private taverns has been slightly adjusted: female characters in the court will manage these private taverns for you to provide income.