Patch Notes – Scaling Update

Don’t panic — the lower numbers are by design!

The main focus of this patch is to scale things down. Astronomically high damage numbers were causing issues for the game engine, so we’ve adjusted numbers across the board.

Hitting in the thousands is now considered the new million

Boss health has been scaled down too, so fights remain balanced

Every playstyle has been significantly buffed — but you’ll need to invest in specific stats, prime armour, and transformations to unlock high damage potential. Try out all the skills to see what has been changed. You might find a hidden playstyle which you like.

Combat & Scaling Changes

Check Melee descriptions for new scaling types and stat influences

Prime Item adjustments : further support for unique playstyles

Mana Wave now scales with Arcane and Spirit

Air Cutter scales with Arcane, Spirit, and Strength

Hamian Hammer scales with Strength, Fury, and Dexterity

Saber Slash scales with Strength and Dexterity

Flury scales with Strength and Spirit

Inferno Hammer scales with Strength and Fury

Normal Melee scales with Strength and Dexterity

Dexterity increases further through the Energy Control stat

Arcane increases through Omni Focus

New & Adjusted Features

Omni points can now be earned by defeating enemies while staying transformed

New concentration platforms on Pilgrim Planet, Central — let you focus on specific Omni types

Earn points while defeating enemies in True Protector

New Power Rating in the Energy Menu shows your overall strength

Moon Base armour rewards now scale with the day you visit — later days = stronger armour

Universal Prison Upgrade: after defeating the Fifth Prisoner at 100%, you can upgrade the prison for stronger prisoners and better rewards

And finally…

Thank you to everyone for your feedback, support, and patience.



Please remember to back up your save files before the upcoming Cloud Saving update!

(Find your saves in: AppData/Local/FifteenDays/Saved/SaveGames)