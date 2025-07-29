Patch Notes – Scaling Update
Don’t panic — the lower numbers are by design!
The main focus of this patch is to scale things down. Astronomically high damage numbers were causing issues for the game engine, so we’ve adjusted numbers across the board.
Hitting in the thousands is now considered the new million
Boss health has been scaled down too, so fights remain balanced
Every playstyle has been significantly buffed — but you’ll need to invest in specific stats, prime armour, and transformations to unlock high damage potential. Try out all the skills to see what has been changed. You might find a hidden playstyle which you like.
Combat & Scaling Changes
Check Melee descriptions for new scaling types and stat influences
Prime Item adjustments: further support for unique playstyles
Mana Wave now scales with Arcane and Spirit
Air Cutter scales with Arcane, Spirit, and Strength
Hamian Hammer scales with Strength, Fury, and Dexterity
Saber Slash scales with Strength and Dexterity
Flury scales with Strength and Spirit
Inferno Hammer scales with Strength and Fury
Normal Melee scales with Strength and Dexterity
Dexterity increases further through the Energy Control stat
Arcane increases through Omni Focus
New & Adjusted Features
Omni points can now be earned by defeating enemies while staying transformed
New concentration platforms on Pilgrim Planet, Central — let you focus on specific Omni types
Earn points while defeating enemies in True Protector
New Power Rating in the Energy Menu shows your overall strength
Moon Base armour rewards now scale with the day you visit — later days = stronger armour
Universal Prison Upgrade: after defeating the Fifth Prisoner at 100%, you can upgrade the prison for stronger prisoners and better rewards
And finally…
Thank you to everyone for your feedback, support, and patience.
Please remember to back up your save files before the upcoming Cloud Saving update!
(Find your saves in: AppData/Local/FifteenDays/Saved/SaveGames)
Changed files in this update