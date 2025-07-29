 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19396437 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix: Player skill “Marathon Man“ Stamina was not correctly assigned
  • Fix: Creating new gladiator could cause exception. looping thru the gladiator looks had incorrect logic adding index before take.
  • Fix: Assigning skills could cause exception. parent image for stars was included in loop.
  • Fix: Input events assignment corrected.
  • Fix: Other 10+ possible null exception reported thru cloud diagnostics

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1564901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link