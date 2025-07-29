- Fix: Player skill “Marathon Man“ Stamina was not correctly assigned
- Fix: Creating new gladiator could cause exception. looping thru the gladiator looks had incorrect logic adding index before take.
- Fix: Assigning skills could cause exception. parent image for stars was included in loop.
- Fix: Input events assignment corrected.
- Fix: Other 10+ possible null exception reported thru cloud diagnostics
Windows Depot 1564901
