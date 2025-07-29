Hello Realife Community,



With the release of version v1.10.4, we're introducing a more immersive and responsive urban simulation experience. This update focuses on performance improvements, realism in gameplay, and long-requested features that bring our vision for Realife Simulator even closer to reality.



🚦 Key Features & Additions

🧠 Traffic NPC System: The city now has life on the roads! AI-controlled vehicles follow dynamic traffic paths, creating a realistic and constantly moving environment. This brings traffic behavior one step closer to a living simulation.



🔊 Vehicle Collision Sounds: All vehicles now generate realistic sound effects during crashes and impacts, adding more depth and feedback to driving scenarios.



⚙️ Technical Improvements & Fixes

🎯 Performance Optimization: Major optimization pass across the map — improved FPS and smoother gameplay, especially in crowded urban zones.



🐞 Bug Fixes: Based on community reports, we resolved multiple critical bugs affecting jobs, vehicle systems, UI glitches, and unexpected disconnections.



🚘 Refined Vehicle Physics: Enhanced driving dynamics — braking, acceleration, and handling have been rebalanced for a more natural experience.



🌓 Day-Night Cycle & Weather Fixes: Fixed sudden lighting jumps and synchronization issues. Visual transitions are now smoother and more immersive.



🎡 Park & Supermarket Stability Boost: Performance issues around high-load zones like the amusement park and shops have been addressed.



⚠️ Important Notice

This version includes deep-level backend changes to core systems. As a result, some players may experience temporary crashes, connection losses, or data sync issues. We are aware of these possibilities and are actively monitoring all systems. Please remain patient during this transition and report any irregularities to us directly.



📌 What’s Next (v1.10.5 & Beyond)

Player-to-player interactive mission system



New career paths & certification features



Advanced citizen ID and verification system



Dynamic real-time events across the map



Biometric login (face recognition – in testing)



Every update brings us one step closer to building a truly living world. Realife Simulator is more than a game it’s a social simulation, a vision, and your story in motion.

Thank you for your continuous support and passion. Keep exploring, keep building.