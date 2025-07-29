 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19396359
Update notes via Steam Community


Hiya, Captain! Dorimi here with some awesome news! 🎸
Phew... You saved my life with all that amazing feedback! I was seriously going crazy trying to figure out what to improve next, haha!

Now, let's move right on to the update details!!

🎵 New Features

  • Settings Renewal with Standby Feature (Live Settings) - Whoa! Now you can adjust settings on the fly! No more getting dizzy trying to remember what you wanted to change!
  • Sync Value Adjustment - You can now fine-tune sync values in the settings! Perfect timing, just like my guitar solos~!
  • Custom Key Binding for Keyboard - Set up your controls however you want! Way better than being stuck with defaults, right?
  • Settings Access in Mode Select - Open settings right from the mode select scene! So convenient~!

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Travel Mode Text Issue - Fixed that annoying problem where text would peek through behind the scene title during music selection scrolling. I totally rocked that fix!


Honestly, I think this update turned out really well... I'm so happy about all these improvements~!

Thank you so much for playing and giving us feedback!

Now go enjoy the updated features, Captain!! 🎶

