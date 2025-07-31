 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19396312 Edited 31 July 2025 – 12:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

With this experimental update, we’re introducing some major changes to Conflict, including the brand-new HQ Commander role and several gameplay adjustments that will significantly shape how matches play out.

Because of this, we’re especially eager to hear what you think. Whether it’s balance, usability, or how the new systems feel in action, your input helps guide where we go next.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

We updated the Steam Experimental application. Check our web article for information.

1.5.0.14 Changelog

Assets

  • Added: RPG-22 launcher

  • Added: RPG-75 launcher

  • Added: TTSKO uniforms

  • Added: Tiger stripe uniforms

  • Added: PG-7VM and PG-7VR ammo for RPG-7 launcher

  • Added: PMN-4 Anti-personnel mine

  • Added: M14 Anti-personnel mine

  • Added: Hand-fired flares

  • Added: Light portals added to more vehicles

  • Tweaked: In Full Driving Assistance mode,  the engine won't turn off when the driver gets out

  • Tweaked: In Partial/None Driving Assistance modes, exiting a vehicle that's in gear will turn it off (stall)

  • Fixed: Cars didn't stall when switching seats

  • Fixed: Vehicles could be controlled even when the pilot was not physically seated yet

General

  • Added: Ability to move on vehicles

  • Added: Ability to assemble stationary turret weapons and mortars from parts

  • Added: Ability to build small sandbag objects from sandbag items

  • Added: Wrecked vehicles can be salvaged for supplies using Repair truck

  • Added: Foliage now moves when character or vehicle passes through it

  • Added: Support for Joysticks and Throttle devices

    • Note: HOTAS can behave unpredictably with pedals for now

  • Added: Proper ragdoll to animation blending

  • Fixed: Weapon desync causing weapons to not fire on server

  • Fixed: Switching muzzle while reloading would cause the wrong magazine to be loaded

  • Fixed: Character slope movement prediction with near horizontal normal would cause character to fly into air

  • Fixed: Character wouldn't properly unequip weapon when it was deleted from their hands

  • Fixed: Dropping weapon when ragdolling now properly applies the ragdoll entity speed to the weapon

  • Fixed: Gadgets aren't autohidden by prone movement if the prone is from being unconscious

  • Fixed: Helicopter collective would bob up and down around zero, causing the pilot's hands to shake

  • Fixed: Inserting a magazine to weapon from vicinity

  • Fixed: Second grenade being activated multiple times when automatically equipped after throwing a grenade

  • Fixed: Door blocking the ladder animation

  • Fixed: Third-person camera and head facing wrong direction in vehicle

  • Fixed: Weapon deployment can get stuck when deployed weapon is removed

  • Fixed: Camera stutter when weapon deployed

Playable Content

  • Added: Singleplayer scenario: "Air Support"

  • Added: HQ Commander Role, players can volunteer or vote for commander 

  • Added: Conflict - Establishing bases

  • Added: Conflict - Group types and associated loadouts, together with ability to vote for a squad leader

  • Added: Conflict - Support requests can be made by Squads through map 

  • Added: Military Supply Allocation by Rank in Conflict, limiting amount of supplies that single soldier can use

  • Added: Conflict - Command posts in HQ tent, where Commander can control Logistics, Operations and Combat

  • Added: Conflict - Recon objective type

  • Added: Conflict - AI transport groups which can be sent by Commander to resupply bases, controllable through Logistics Command Post

  • Added: Conflict - Storage composition

  • Added: GM - Transceivers for GM to use radios

  • Changed: Conflict - XP rewards, supply costs were heavily tweaked

  • Changed: Conflict - New XP rewards added, including for Vehicle Repair, Medical assistance, supply unloading

  • Changed: Conflict - Supplies are now generated in Harbor and Airport bases

  • Changed: Conflict - Location and composition of FIA forces were heavily changed on all maps

  • Changed: Nametags visualization and rules were heavily tweaked

  • Removed: Transport request to deployed radio

Stability and Performance

  • Changed: DestructibleEntities now remember destructible info after streaming out an area. This should improve re-streaming of destructibles

  • Tweak: Several improvements to memory consumption

  • Fixed: Rare crash that could rarely happen when an explosion would trigger

  • Fixed: Several crashes related to Disabling of Characters

  • Fixed: Several crashes related to Shellmovecomponent

  • Fixed: Possible crash when interacting with a ladder

  • Fixed: Possible crash when setting up destruction on a prefab and switching to playmode

  • Fixed: Possible crash when switching models

  • Fixed: Possible crash when cleaning up HandleDamageSystem

  • Fixed: Resuming the game after scenario restart crashes the game

AI

  • Fixed: AI drivers will not go out of the vehicles twice when opening a door

  • Fixed: AI will limit backwards speed as they do when going forward while driving

  • Fixed: AI will open gates when going backwards

Controls

  • Added: Logitech Lightsync Support

  • Added: Audio setting for Controller speaker

  • Fixed: Controller constant rumble/vibration while driving

Audio

  • Fixed: GM lightning had no sound in clients

Workshop

  • Fixed: Dependencies don't give size info

  • Fixed: Download corrupted manifests when resuming addon download

  • Fixed: Remove waiting addons from queue before stopping all downloads on game quit

Modding

  • Changed: Task system was overhauled, allowing subtasks, assignment to groups, and other functionalities

  • Added: HitZone.Save/Load for hitzones to have their own replication logic

  • Changed: HitzoneContainerComponent.GetHitZoneByName moved from script to native code

  • Changed: World Editor Floater Finder plugins are now grouped together under "Object Placement" category

  • Fixed: Ballistic Tables - SCR API direct fire parameter not doing anything


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1890861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link