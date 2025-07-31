Attention Soldiers,
With this experimental update, we’re introducing some major changes to Conflict, including the brand-new HQ Commander role and several gameplay adjustments that will significantly shape how matches play out.
Because of this, we’re especially eager to hear what you think. Whether it’s balance, usability, or how the new systems feel in action, your input helps guide where we go next.
Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.
We updated the Steam Experimental application. Check our web article for information.
1.5.0.14 Changelog
Assets
Added: RPG-22 launcher
Added: RPG-75 launcher
Added: TTSKO uniforms
Added: Tiger stripe uniforms
Added: PG-7VM and PG-7VR ammo for RPG-7 launcher
Added: PMN-4 Anti-personnel mine
Added: M14 Anti-personnel mine
Added: Hand-fired flares
Added: Light portals added to more vehicles
Tweaked: In Full Driving Assistance mode, the engine won't turn off when the driver gets out
Tweaked: In Partial/None Driving Assistance modes, exiting a vehicle that's in gear will turn it off (stall)
Fixed: Cars didn't stall when switching seats
Fixed: Vehicles could be controlled even when the pilot was not physically seated yet
General
Added: Ability to move on vehicles
Added: Ability to assemble stationary turret weapons and mortars from parts
Added: Ability to build small sandbag objects from sandbag items
Added: Wrecked vehicles can be salvaged for supplies using Repair truck
Added: Foliage now moves when character or vehicle passes through it
Added: Support for Joysticks and Throttle devices
Note: HOTAS can behave unpredictably with pedals for now
Added: Proper ragdoll to animation blending
Fixed: Weapon desync causing weapons to not fire on server
Fixed: Switching muzzle while reloading would cause the wrong magazine to be loaded
Fixed: Character slope movement prediction with near horizontal normal would cause character to fly into air
Fixed: Character wouldn't properly unequip weapon when it was deleted from their hands
Fixed: Dropping weapon when ragdolling now properly applies the ragdoll entity speed to the weapon
Fixed: Gadgets aren't autohidden by prone movement if the prone is from being unconscious
Fixed: Helicopter collective would bob up and down around zero, causing the pilot's hands to shake
Fixed: Inserting a magazine to weapon from vicinity
Fixed: Second grenade being activated multiple times when automatically equipped after throwing a grenade
Fixed: Door blocking the ladder animation
Fixed: Third-person camera and head facing wrong direction in vehicle
Fixed: Weapon deployment can get stuck when deployed weapon is removed
Fixed: Camera stutter when weapon deployed
Playable Content
Added: Singleplayer scenario: "Air Support"
Added: HQ Commander Role, players can volunteer or vote for commander
Added: Conflict - Establishing bases
Added: Conflict - Group types and associated loadouts, together with ability to vote for a squad leader
Added: Conflict - Support requests can be made by Squads through map
Added: Military Supply Allocation by Rank in Conflict, limiting amount of supplies that single soldier can use
Added: Conflict - Command posts in HQ tent, where Commander can control Logistics, Operations and Combat
Added: Conflict - Recon objective type
Added: Conflict - AI transport groups which can be sent by Commander to resupply bases, controllable through Logistics Command Post
Added: Conflict - Storage composition
Added: GM - Transceivers for GM to use radios
Changed: Conflict - XP rewards, supply costs were heavily tweaked
Changed: Conflict - New XP rewards added, including for Vehicle Repair, Medical assistance, supply unloading
Changed: Conflict - Supplies are now generated in Harbor and Airport bases
Changed: Conflict - Location and composition of FIA forces were heavily changed on all maps
Changed: Nametags visualization and rules were heavily tweaked
Removed: Transport request to deployed radio
Stability and Performance
Changed: DestructibleEntities now remember destructible info after streaming out an area. This should improve re-streaming of destructibles
Tweak: Several improvements to memory consumption
Fixed: Rare crash that could rarely happen when an explosion would trigger
Fixed: Several crashes related to Disabling of Characters
Fixed: Several crashes related to Shellmovecomponent
Fixed: Possible crash when interacting with a ladder
Fixed: Possible crash when setting up destruction on a prefab and switching to playmode
Fixed: Possible crash when switching models
Fixed: Possible crash when cleaning up HandleDamageSystem
Fixed: Resuming the game after scenario restart crashes the game
AI
Fixed: AI drivers will not go out of the vehicles twice when opening a door
Fixed: AI will limit backwards speed as they do when going forward while driving
Fixed: AI will open gates when going backwards
Controls
Added: Logitech Lightsync Support
Added: Audio setting for Controller speaker
Fixed: Controller constant rumble/vibration while driving
Audio
Fixed: GM lightning had no sound in clients
Workshop
Fixed: Dependencies don't give size info
Fixed: Download corrupted manifests when resuming addon download
Fixed: Remove waiting addons from queue before stopping all downloads on game quit
Modding
Changed: Task system was overhauled, allowing subtasks, assignment to groups, and other functionalities
Added: HitZone.Save/Load for hitzones to have their own replication logic
Changed: HitzoneContainerComponent.GetHitZoneByName moved from script to native code
Changed: World Editor Floater Finder plugins are now grouped together under "Object Placement" category
Fixed: Ballistic Tables - SCR API direct fire parameter not doing anything
