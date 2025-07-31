Attention Soldiers,

With this experimental update, we’re introducing some major changes to Conflict, including the brand-new HQ Commander role and several gameplay adjustments that will significantly shape how matches play out.

Because of this, we’re especially eager to hear what you think. Whether it’s balance, usability, or how the new systems feel in action, your input helps guide where we go next.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.



1.5.0.14 Changelog

Assets

Added: RPG-22 launcher

Added: RPG-75 launcher

Added: TTSKO uniforms

Added: Tiger stripe uniforms

Added: PG-7VM and PG-7VR ammo for RPG-7 launcher

Added: PMN-4 Anti-personnel mine

Added: M14 Anti-personnel mine

Added: Hand-fired flares

Added: Light portals added to more vehicles

Tweaked: In Full Driving Assistance mode, the engine won't turn off when the driver gets out

Tweaked: In Partial/None Driving Assistance modes, exiting a vehicle that's in gear will turn it off (stall)

Fixed: Cars didn't stall when switching seats

Fixed: Vehicles could be controlled even when the pilot was not physically seated yet

General

Added: Ability to move on vehicles

Added: Ability to assemble stationary turret weapons and mortars from parts

Added: Ability to build small sandbag objects from sandbag items

Added: Wrecked vehicles can be salvaged for supplies using Repair truck

Added: Foliage now moves when character or vehicle passes through it

Added: Support for Joysticks and Throttle devices Note : HOTAS can behave unpredictably with pedals for now

Added: Proper ragdoll to animation blending

Fixed: Weapon desync causing weapons to not fire on server

Fixed: Switching muzzle while reloading would cause the wrong magazine to be loaded

Fixed: Character slope movement prediction with near horizontal normal would cause character to fly into air

Fixed: Character wouldn't properly unequip weapon when it was deleted from their hands

Fixed: Dropping weapon when ragdolling now properly applies the ragdoll entity speed to the weapon

Fixed: Gadgets aren't autohidden by prone movement if the prone is from being unconscious

Fixed: Helicopter collective would bob up and down around zero, causing the pilot's hands to shake

Fixed: Inserting a magazine to weapon from vicinity

Fixed: Second grenade being activated multiple times when automatically equipped after throwing a grenade

Fixed: Door blocking the ladder animation

Fixed: Third-person camera and head facing wrong direction in vehicle

Fixed: Weapon deployment can get stuck when deployed weapon is removed

Fixed: Camera stutter when weapon deployed

Playable Content

Added: Singleplayer scenario: "Air Support"

Added: HQ Commander Role, players can volunteer or vote for commander

Added: Conflict - Establishing bases

Added: Conflict - Group types and associated loadouts, together with ability to vote for a squad leader

Added: Conflict - Support requests can be made by Squads through map

Added: Military Supply Allocation by Rank in Conflict, limiting amount of supplies that single soldier can use

Added: Conflict - Command posts in HQ tent, where Commander can control Logistics, Operations and Combat

Added: Conflict - Recon objective type

Added: Conflict - AI transport groups which can be sent by Commander to resupply bases, controllable through Logistics Command Post

Added: Conflict - Storage composition

Added: GM - Transceivers for GM to use radios

Changed: Conflict - XP rewards, supply costs were heavily tweaked

Changed: Conflict - New XP rewards added, including for Vehicle Repair, Medical assistance, supply unloading

Changed: Conflict - Supplies are now generated in Harbor and Airport bases

Changed: Conflict - Location and composition of FIA forces were heavily changed on all maps

Changed: Nametags visualization and rules were heavily tweaked

Removed: Transport request to deployed radio

Stability and Performance

Changed: DestructibleEntities now remember destructible info after streaming out an area. This should improve re-streaming of destructibles

Tweak: Several improvements to memory consumption

Fixed: Rare crash that could rarely happen when an explosion would trigger

Fixed: Several crashes related to Disabling of Characters

Fixed: Several crashes related to Shellmovecomponent

Fixed: Possible crash when interacting with a ladder

Fixed: Possible crash when setting up destruction on a prefab and switching to playmode

Fixed: Possible crash when switching models

Fixed: Possible crash when cleaning up HandleDamageSystem

Fixed: Resuming the game after scenario restart crashes the game

AI

Fixed: AI drivers will not go out of the vehicles twice when opening a door

Fixed: AI will limit backwards speed as they do when going forward while driving

Fixed: AI will open gates when going backwards

Controls

Added: Logitech Lightsync Support

Added: Audio setting for Controller speaker

Fixed: Controller constant rumble/vibration while driving



Audio

Fixed: GM lightning had no sound in clients

Workshop

Fixed: Dependencies don't give size info

Fixed: Download corrupted manifests when resuming addon download

Fixed: Remove waiting addons from queue before stopping all downloads on game quit

Modding

Changed: Task system was overhauled, allowing subtasks, assignment to groups, and other functionalities

Added: HitZone.Save/Load for hitzones to have their own replication logic

Changed: HitzoneContainerComponent.GetHitZoneByName moved from script to native code

Changed: World Editor Floater Finder plugins are now grouped together under "Object Placement" category

Fixed: Ballistic Tables - SCR API direct fire parameter not doing anything




