Gifting System Major Update

Hey everyone!

Thanks for your patience—this update is all about the gifting system, and we've brought a ton of new content your way. Now, every NPC has their own unique item preferences and birthdays! It's the perfect time to pick the right gift and deepen your bonds with the townsfolk.

Birthday

We've also added an item bar feature in the milk tea shop, so now you can easily use or gift items directly in the shop!

Thank you all for your ongoing support and valuable feedback. We're excited to make your experience in Tapioca Town even richer and more enjoyable. The story of our town continues, and we can't wait for the upcoming updates!

Stay tuned!

