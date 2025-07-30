We will be having a brief data patch to enhance your gaming experience.
\[7/30(Wed) Data Patch]
1. Schedule: 7/30(Wed) 5:30 AM (UTC)
2. Target: Steam Client
3. Impact:
While the patch is in progress, you can still engage in gameplay. The updated content will be installed upon Steam re-entry.
4. Details:
- An issue where the game would force close in certain environments when changing the display mode or resizing the window in the STEAM client.
※ This title includes suggestive content and mature themes that may not be suitable for all age groups. Access may be limited based on the user's age.
Changed files in this update