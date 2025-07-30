We will be having a brief data patch to enhance your gaming experience.

\[7/30(Wed) Data Patch]

1. Schedule: 7/30(Wed) 5:30 AM (UTC)

2. Target: Steam Client

3. Impact:

While the patch is in progress, you can still engage in gameplay. The updated content will be installed upon Steam re-entry.

4. Details:

- An issue where the game would force close in certain environments when changing the display mode or resizing the window in the STEAM client.