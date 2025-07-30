 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19396104 Edited 30 July 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We will be having a brief data patch to enhance your gaming experience.

 

\[7/30(Wed) Data Patch]

1. Schedule: 7/30(Wed) 5:30 AM (UTC)

 

2. Target: Steam Client

 

3. Impact:

While the patch is in progress, you can still engage in gameplay. The updated content will be installed upon Steam re-entry.

  

4. Details:

- An issue where the game would force close in certain environments when changing the display mode or resizing the window in the STEAM client.

 

※ This title includes suggestive content and mature themes that may not be suitable for all age groups. Access may be limited based on the user's age.

