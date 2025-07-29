 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19396103 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug on the download replay feature, if you have a downloaded ghost in your replay tab with an incorrect time you can fix it by deleting the entry and downloading it again.
  2. Removed the download icon in the leaderboard tab while playing online.
  3. Removed the back button on the end screen while playing online.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2457201
