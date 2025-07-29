Assault class has received multiple buffs this patch and I would like to talk about it a bit more. We heard your feedback regarding the Assault class being too weak and we agree, but to a point. The amount of effort it takes to play it right doesn't outweigh the benefits, which shouldn't be the case. However, the Assault class can one shot most of the enemies on hardest difficulty, it is already very strong against Tyranids, yet against Chaos it struggles a lot. So we think that the problem isn't in the Assault kit itself, it's the Chaos army composition and that will be changed soon.

The buffs will make Assault better and more fun to play, but the core problem will be addressed in the next content patch.

- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.