Hello Space Marines,
The 9.0 - QoL Update is live now on every platform. ⚙️
This patch brings lots of balancing tweaks in both PVP and PVE, including Siege Mode. It also aims to improve stability issues and fix crashes.
Here are the topics covered, in order:
Datavault Update
Gameplay and Balancing tweaks
PVE melee weapons
PVE firearm weapons
Class Perks update
Firearms (PVE only)
Combat - quality of life
Siege Mode
PVP
AI
Customisation
General fixes
Tech
DATAVAULT UPDATE
New Ordeals for Siege mode
New Datavault reward screen, with updated UX
New entity Trygon in the Tyranids tab in the Datavault
We are adjusting Datavault UI and internal unlock logic to make it expandable in the future, so adding new entries to it would not affect already given out rewards.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
GAMEPLAY AND BALANCING TWEAKS
Assault Ground Pound Damage:
Chainsword and Power Sword ground pound damage increased to match Power Fist and Thunder Hammer's one.
This change should add more variety to Assault's class builds, because all of the "one-shot" builds implied having a Thunder Hammer or a Power Fist exclusively.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
PVE MELEE WEAPONS
With this update we want to rework all of the melee weapon versions. The stats distribution was too complex between different tiers and wasn't following the same ruleset as firearms, where Relic tier weapons are strictly better than Artificer ones.
This is a massive overhaul and a lot of popular versions may become less effective than they used to be and vice versa. We are going to make another pass at this if necessary, but we think that we need to do a clean up here first to move forward.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
PvE Melee Weapon Progression Update
Progression for all melee weapons has been updated to streamline the experience. Relic versions of the melee weapons will now always have better stats than artificer weapons and distribution of the stats is going to follow these principles:
Balanced weapons have moderate damage and moderate speed.
Fencing weapons offer the fastest speed but have the lowest damage.
Block weapons are the slowest but deliver the highest damage.
PVE FIREARM WEAPONS
Our stats show that all of the firearms balance is in a good spot right now and all weapons are Absolute viable. While some of the weapon archetypes are more popular and more effective than the other ones, with this patch we wanted to focus on actual versions' balance.
Some of the versions within archetype were underpicked and thus we would like to do a big pass on those, obviously. But in addition to that we feel like some of the versions didn't stand out much from their counterparts. Therefore, we wanted to increase the stats difference to make sure that the choice is more meaningful.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
Master-Crafted Bolt Rifle (02):
Spread reduction increased from 15% to 30%.
Recoil reduction increased from 20% to 40%.
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Bolt Rifle (03):
Spread reduction increased from 30% to 45%.
Recoil reduction increased from 40% to 60%.
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Bolt Rifle (04):
Spread reduction increased from 55% to 70%.
Recoil reduction increased from 60% to 80%.
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Bolt Rifle Alpha (03b):
Clip size increased from 30 to 40 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 150 to 280 rounds.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Bolt Rifle Alpha (04b):
Clip size increased from 32 to 45 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 160 to 315 rounds.
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Bolt Rifle Beta (03c):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.4 to 1.5 (~7%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Bolt Rifle Beta (04c):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.8 to 1.9 (~7%).
Stalker Bolt Rifle Versions:
Master-Crafted Stalker Bolt Rifle Beta (02a):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 2 to 2.3 (15%).
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Stalker Bolt Rifle (03a):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 2 to 2.3 (15%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Stalker Bolt Rifle Alpha (04a):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 2 to 2.3 (15%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Stalker Bolt Rifle Beta (04b):
Rate of fire increased from 180 to 220 shots per minute.
Bolt Carbine Versions:
Master-Crafted Marksman Bolt Carbine (02a):
Spread reduction increased from 15% to 30%.
Recoil reduction increased from 20% to 40%.
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Marksman Bolt Carbine (03a):
Spread reduction increased from 30% to 45%.
Recoil reduction increased from 40% to 60%.
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Marksman Bolt Carbine (04a):
Spread reduction increased from 55% to 70%.
Recoil reduction increased from 60% to 80%.
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Marksman Bolt Carbine (03c):
Clip size increased from 20 to 30 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 140 to 270 rounds."
"Ophelian Liberation Relic Marksman Bolt Carbine (04c):
Clip size increased from 20 to 35 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 140 to 315 rounds."
Occulus Bolt Carbine Versions:
Master-Crafted Occulus Bolt Carbine Alpha (02):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Occulus Bolt Carbine Alpha (03):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Occulus Bolt Carbine Alpha (04):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 2 (~33%).
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Occulus Bolt Carbine (03b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.4 to 1.5 (~7%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Occulus Bolt Carbine Alpha (04b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.8 to 1.9 (~7%).
Meltagun Versions:
Master-Crafted Melta Rifle Alpha (02):
Influence of Damage efficiency over distance increased from 1 meter to 3 meters.
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Melta Rifle (03):
Influence of Damage efficiency over distance increased from 2 meters to 4 meters.
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Melta Rifle (04):
Influence of Damage efficiency over distance increased from 3 meters to 5 meters.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Melta Rifle Beta (04b):
Rate of fire increased from 50 to 60 shots per minute.
Base damage reduced by 12.5%.
Las Fusil Versions:
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Las Fusil (03b):
Influence of charging speed reduction increased from 15% to 40%.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Las Fusil Beta (04b):
Influence of charging speed reduction increased from 30% to 55%.
Bolt Sniper Rifle Versions:
Master-Crafted Bolt Sniper Rifle Beta (02a):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 2.5 to 2,7 (8%).
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Bolt Sniper Rifle Alpha (03a):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 2.5 to 2,7 (8%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Bolt Sniper Rifle Alpha (04a):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 2.5 to 2,7 (8%).
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Bolt Sniper Rifle Beta (03b):
Rate of fire increased from 60 to 80 shots per minute.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Bolt Sniper Rifle Beta (04b):
Rate of fire increased from 70 to 100 shots per minute.
Instigator Bolt Carbine Versions:
Master-Crafted Instigator Bolt Carbine Alpha (02):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 1.8 (20%).
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Instigator Bolt Carbine Alpha (03):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 1.8 (20%).
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Instigator Bolt Carbine Alpha (04):
Headshot damage coefficient increased from 1.5 to 1.8 (20%).
Master-Crafted Instigator Bolt Carbine Beta (02a):
Clip size increased from 27 to 30 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 162 to 210 rounds.
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Instigator Bolt Carbine Beta (03a):
Clip size increased from 30 to 36 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 180 to 252 rounds.
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Instigator Bolt Carbine Beta (04a):
Clip size increased from 32 to 42 rounds.
Reserve ammo increased from 192 to 294 rounds.
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Instigator Bolt Carbine Alpha (03b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.4 to 1.5 (~7%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Instigator Bolt Carbine (04b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.8 to 1.9 (~7%).
Heavy Bolter Versions:
Master-Crafted Heavy Bolter Beta (02a):
Clip size increased from 475 to 525 rounds.
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Heavy Bolter Beta (03a):
Clip size increased from 500 to 550 rounds.
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Heavy Bolter Beta (04a):
Clip size increased from 525 to 575 rounds.
Master-Crafted Heavy Bolter Gamma (02b):
Influence of heating speed reduction increased from 10% to 30%.
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 10% to 30%.
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Heavy Bolter (03b):
Influence of heating speed reduction increased from 20% to 40%.
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 20% to 40%.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Heavy Bolter Alpha (04b):
Influence of heating speed reduction increased from 30% to 50%.
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 30% to 50%.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Heavy Bolt Rifle Beta (04c):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.8 to 1.9 (~7%).
Heavy Meltagun Versions:
Master-Crafted Multi-Melta Alpha (02):
Influence of Damage efficiency over distance increased from 1 meter to 3 meters.
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Multi-Melta (03):
Influence of Damage efficiency over distance increased from 2 meters to 4 meters.
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Multi-Melta (04):
Influence of Damage efficiency over distance increased from 3 meters to 5 meters.
Master-Crafted Multi-Melta Gamma (02b):
Rate of fire increased from 40 to 50 shots per minute for blind shot.
Rate of fire increased from 80 to 90 shots per minute for minizoom shot.
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Multi-Melta Beta (03b):
Rate of fire increased from 44 to 55 shots per minute for blind shot.
Rate of fire increased from 87 to 100 shots per minute for minizoom shot.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Multi-Melta Beta (04b):
Rate of fire increased from 47 to 60 shots per minute for blind shot.
Rate of fire increased from 94 to 110 shots per minute for minizoom shot.
Plasma Incinerator Versions:
Master-Crafted Heavy Plasma Incinerator Alpha (02):
Heating per common and charged shot decreased by 20%
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 20% to 40%.
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Heavy Plasma Incinerator Alpha (03):
Heating per common and charged shot decreased by 20%
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 40% to 60%.
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Heavy Plasma Incinerator Alpha (04):
Heating per common and charged shot decreased by 20%
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 60% to 80%.
Master-Crafted Heavy Plasma Incinerator Gamma (02b):
Charge speed reduction effect increased from -0.15 sec to -0.3 sec.
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Heavy Plasma Incinerator (03b):
Charge speed reduction effect increased from -0.3 sec to -0.45 sec.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Heavy Plasma Incinerator (04b):
Charge speed reduction effect increased from -0.45 sec to -0.6 sec.
Bolt Pistol Versions:
Ophelian Liberation Relic Bolt Pistol Beta (04b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.8 to 1.9 (~7%).
Heavy Bolt Pistol Versions:
Drogos Reclamation Artificer Heavy Bolt Pistol Beta (03b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.4 to 1.5 (~7%).
Ophelian Liberation Relic Heavy Bolt Pistol Beta (04b):
Base damage coefficient increased from 1.8 to 1.9 (~7%).
Plasma Pistol Versions:
Master-Crafted Plasma Pistol Alpha (02):
Heating per common and charged shot decreased by 20%
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 15% to 30%.
Salvation of Bakka Artificer Plasma Pistol (03):
Heating per common and charged shot decreased by 20%
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 30% to 45%.
Gathalamor Crusade Relic Plasma Pistol (04):
Heating per common and charged shot decreased by 20%
Influence of venting speed increase increased from 45% to 60%.
Ophelian Liberation Relic Plasma Pistol (04b):
Charge speed reduction effect increased from -0.2 sec to -0.35 sec.
Inferno Pistol:
Master-Crafted - Alpha (02):
Reserve ammo increased from 18 to 27 rounds.
Salvation of Bakka (03):
Reserve ammo increased from 21 to 30 rounds.
Gathalamor Crusade (04):
Reserve ammo increased from 24 to 33 rounds.
CLASS PERKS UPDATE
Assault Perks Update:
"Winged Fury": The perk has been reworked, the new version is: Damage from Melee Attacks executed while sprinting or dashing increases by 100%. Deals area-of-effect Damage within a 7-metre radius. Cooldown is 5 seconds.
Note: The AoE is not working properly on this perk. This will be fixed in the next patch
"Defense Mechanism": The perk has been reworked, the new version is: Contested Health fades 50% more slowly.
"Act of Attrition": Damage is increased from 10 to 15%.
"Smiting Angel": Damage increase from 10 to 25%
"Hammer of Wrath": The perk has been reworked, the new version is: After use Jump Pack, you take 30% less Ranged Damage, do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits, and cannot be knocked back for 15 seconds
Heavy Perks Update:
"Thermal Boost": The perk has been reworked, the new version is: When a Ranged Weapon is 50% Overheated or you have 50% ammo in Magazine, Ranged Damage increases by 15%.
FIREARMS (PVE ONLY)
Aux Grenade Launcher:
Increased the amount of grenades received for the grenade launcher from pickups from 50% to 75%.
Inferno Pistol:
Base Damage increased by 15%.
Gun Strike damage is increased by 20%
Gunstrike damage and knockback radius increased by 100%.
Fixed typo in "Motivated Melee" perk description (the perk triggers if magazine is empty, not when your ammo reservers are empty)
We want to make Inferno Pistol as a dedicated crowd control weapon, rather than a Gun Strike damage dealer type of a weapon, because Heavy Bolt Pistol already fills this niche. That being said, that niche is currently too specific and we want to make sure that Inferno Pistol performs well enough outside of it.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
Bolt Pistol:
Gunstrike damage increased by 25%.
Neo-Volkite Pistol:
Contested health recovery has been greatly increased and is now in line with other pistols
COMBAT QOL
Added Anti-Stunlock Heavy Hit Diminishing Features: If a player receives multiple heavy hits in quick succession, the duration of the next heavy hit will be reduced to 80%, and the duration of the third and subsequent heavy hits will be reduced to 60%.
Assault is now invulnerable during his ground pound "landed" animation
Assault class has received multiple buffs this patch and I would like to talk about it a bit more.
We heard your feedback regarding the Assault class being too weak and we agree, but to a point. The amount of effort it takes to play it right doesn't outweigh the benefits, which shouldn't be the case. However, the Assault class can one shot most of the enemies on hardest difficulty, it is already very strong against Tyranids, yet against Chaos it struggles a lot. So we think that the problem isn't in the Assault kit itself, it's the Chaos army composition and that will be changed soon.
The buffs will make Assault better and more fun to play, but the core problem will be addressed in the next content patch.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
Fixed several issues Power Sword stance changing during certain animations
The behavior should be very close to pre patch 8. However, we can't match them 1:1 because some of its behavior was only working because of a bug that we have to fix and because of the cool new little functionality that will be introduced in the next patch.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
Charge progress of Plasma Incinerator will no longer reset when Heavy enters heavy stance
Lots of minor improvements to general responsiveness of controls in combat
SIEGE MODE
Siege Mode Shop Balance Tweak:
Guardian relic cost reduced 300 -> 200.
Armor Kit cost reduced 60 -> 30.
Dreadnought cost reduced 1500 -> 1250.
Guardsman cost reduced:
- Tier 1 100->100
- Tier 2 125->125
- Tier 3 150->150
- Tier 4 200->175
- Tier 5 250->200
Increased Guardsmen HP and Damage:
+50% for Normal difficulty.
+100% for Hard difficulty.
Dreadnought time increased 3 min -> 5 min.
Streamlined Terminus enemies spawn logic after 16th wave:
Every 3rd wave can spawn 1-2 Terminus enemies.
Every 5th wave can spawn 2-3 Terminus enemies.
Previous logic used to be too complex and depended on a sector, sometimes causing 30+ waves easier than 20+ waves. This change shouldn't affect game difficulty but rather make it predictable.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
Fixed multiple issues with enemy spawns.
Fixed multiple issues with enemies getting stuck at their spawns.
Fixed multiple issues with not being able to progress to the next sector.
Fixed a lot of minor issues with Siege level geometry and collision.
Completing waves as Assault class will now unlock Inferno Pistol skins.
PVP
PvP Extended List of Available Weapons:
Tactical: Combat Knife | Plasma Pistol | Heavy Bolt Pistol |
Assault: Power Sword | Plasma Pistol |
Sniper: Instigator Bolt Carbine | Heavy Bolt Pistol | Marksman Bolt Carbine |
Vanguard: Marksman Bolt Carbine | Heavy Bolt Pistol | Bolt Carbine |
Support: Heavy Bolt Pistol |
PvP Progression:
XP Recalculated – The amount of experience required to earn rewards has been reduced, making progression faster and more rewarding
New Levels Added – We've expanded the progression system. The new max level is 44
Lots of minor fixes for private lobbies gameplay modificators.
AI
Fixed: Neurothrope dealing too much damage with its beam attack in some rare cases
Fixed: Lictor can spawn invulnerable in some rare cases
Fixed: Cultist Sniper firing twice in some rare cases
Lots of minor animation fixes for various enemies.
CUSTOMISATION
Reverted fix that made it impossible to put a decal under geometry on the knee pads
Lots of other minor fixes for customizations of armour parts and emblems.
GENERAL FIXES
Fixed: Gun Strike prompt may not appear after a perfect parry in some rare cases
Fixed: Battle Focus perk is not triggered by perfect block or perfect parry in some rare cases
Fixed: Blocking weapons do not apply "increased damage taken after perfect parry" debuff on enemies in some cases
Fixed: VFX of explosions and smoke displayed to players in the form of large orbs in some rare cases
Fixed: The bots displayed on the loading screen do not match the bots that appear on stage
Lots of minor animation fixes for player
Some PvP Private Lobby fixes
Minor UI and sound fixes and improvements
Localisation fixes
TECH
Crash fixes and general stability improvements.
Matchmaking and network stability fixes.
Unfortunately, this patch doesn't have a fix for the top 1 server crash that plagues our community in Siege mode right now.
This has been a very difficult problem to identify for us and we've been working on a solution since patch 8.1 and are going to continue to work on the fix and deploy it as soon as possible.
We know that this has been very frustrating, please excuse us, I can only assure you that this is our top priority right now.
- Dmitry Grigorenko, Game Director.
Minor performance and memory optimisations.
Improvements to game modding capabilities
