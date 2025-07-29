Dear inmates,

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

Here are the patch notes for this update:

Optimizations & Adjustments:

Improved the loading speed when using Memory Recall, with a faster loading animation and removal of scene information display.

Optimized performance in sewer-related scenes.

Adjusted the Befriended condition. You must now befriend a prisoner before you can deepen your understanding of them.

Adjusted the trigger time for Thomas’s monologue when already befriended in Start New Game+. It can now be triggered on Day 1.

Improved collision detection for the package cart on the first floor of the prison.

Added the method to claim the Artbook in the DLC Bundle Guide on the main menu.

Adjusted the method of claiming items from the package cart. The cart will now display a maximum of 100 item records at a time. After collecting items, reopening the cart will refresh and show the remaining items.

Adjusted the UI layout of the Memory Recall (Load/Save) feature to improve the visibility of the New Save button.