Dear inmates,
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
Here are the patch notes for this update:
Optimizations & Adjustments:
Improved the loading speed when using Memory Recall, with a faster loading animation and removal of scene information display.
Optimized performance in sewer-related scenes.
Adjusted the Befriended condition. You must now befriend a prisoner before you can deepen your understanding of them.
Adjusted the trigger time for Thomas’s monologue when already befriended in Start New Game+. It can now be triggered on Day 1.
Improved collision detection for the package cart on the first floor of the prison.
Added the method to claim the Artbook in the DLC Bundle Guide on the main menu.
Adjusted the method of claiming items from the package cart. The cart will now display a maximum of 100 item records at a time. After collecting items, reopening the cart will refresh and show the remaining items.
Adjusted the UI layout of the Memory Recall (Load/Save) feature to improve the visibility of the New Save button.
Adjusted the save logic in Fenra’s chapter. Automatic Memory Recall saves will no longer be generated during this chapter.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a softlock issue that occurred after helping prisoners play cards in the General Building when time passed 5:30 PM.
Fixed an issue where placing a Toothbrush Shank under Hakuna’s bed would show time consumption but did not actually consume time.
Fixed an issue where the Black Panther escape cutscene with Fenra would get stuck in the operating room.
Fixed an issue where players could challenge Crunchy in the hospital.
Fixed an issue where entering the hospital examination room by guessing the password would result in a prompt saying the player had no password upon exit.
Fixed abnormal door behavior for the Church Lounge and the Staff Block cleaning room.
Fixed an issue where weapons with cutting traits could not use combat skills, specifically the Holy Sword.
If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.
