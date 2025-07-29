This patch includes some bug fixes and overall gameplay improvements:
Bugs
Fixed the wave timer in campaigns getting stuck
Fixed a Chariot crash when reviving the horses with the auto-revive boon
Fixed a rare crash with the AI upgrading its troops
Upgraded city watch now shows correct animations
Fixed some issues with the Catapult Engineers
Fixed a population leak with the Monceaux
Fixed neutral building allegiance on battle maps where there's a special spawn position
Game improvements
A Discord button is added in the main menu.
The unit info system is revised. This also applies to the unit buttons.
4 new battle maps are added (should've been mentioned in previous post).
The campaign map now includes place names.
A directional visual is added when getting attacked by nearby enemies.
