29 July 2025 Build 19395714 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes some bug fixes and overall gameplay improvements:

Bugs

  • Fixed the wave timer in campaigns getting stuck

  • Fixed a Chariot crash when reviving the horses with the auto-revive boon

  • Fixed a rare crash with the AI upgrading its troops

  • Upgraded city watch now shows correct animations

  • Fixed some issues with the Catapult Engineers

  • Fixed a population leak with the Monceaux

  • Fixed neutral building allegiance on battle maps where there's a special spawn position

Game improvements

  • A Discord button is added in the main menu.

  • The unit info system is revised. This also applies to the unit buttons.

  • 4 new battle maps are added (should've been mentioned in previous post).

  • The campaign map now includes place names.

  • A directional visual is added when getting attacked by nearby enemies.

Changed files in this update

