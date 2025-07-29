A bit of housekeeping for you, Doctors.
This here is essentially everything that needed fixing, changing or improving since The Research Update: Part 2. Have a gander...
General
- Improved chain exploding for multiple barrels/objects with the 'combustible' tag
- Added a giblet spawn check system to help prevent corpse giblets from spawning outside the game world
- Huntsman Beastform Detect Life effect now fades away when using the inventory or journal
- Adjusted sell pricing for serums to better match the per dose value
- Added falling death and impact sounds for Goatman
- Improved force direction for Goatman slash attacks
- Goatman horns are now usable in Goatman serums
- Adjusted colors and brightness normal and Blood Moon weather settings to maintain the appearance of night
- Added captions for Beastform Huntsman mutterings
- Added Detect Life effect to Edward and Oliver
- Removed Detect Life effect from Grezzo
- Added note that Huntsman Beastform can use the Doctor's arsenal in journal
- Added a weather quality setting to 'Video' settings
- Improved entity collision and surface detection of projectiles
- Various minor improvements to memory and performance handling
- Console Command 'Beastform [form]' can now be used without a duration parameter for permanent beastform
- Console Command 'Beastform [form] 0' can be used to cancel beastform
- Console Command 'Set Inventory Size (x,y)' will now work with inventory upgrades (the largest values will be used)
- Console Command 'Infinite Ammo [value]' now works correctly after enabling 'Cheats 1'
Beastform Disguise System
- Huntsmen will now verbally acknowledge the Doctor while in Huntsman Form
- Huntsmen now have lines to inform each other when they've discovered the Doctor's true identity while in Huntsman Form
- AI will now become hostile if they witness Beastform Doctor attack an ally or create combat sounds unless already in combat
- Tweaks to AI target sorting to allow more situations where Beastform Doctor can join allied enemies in fighting other enemies
Bear Traps
- Small and medium physics objects, like food, can now be placed onto the trap as bait while in carry mode
- Traps now become consumed after 2 uses on standard enemies and 1 use on large enemies
- Traps now visually attach to leg of target creature when triggered
- Fixed issue where ballistic projectiles would not trigger the bear trap
- Added break sound when trap becomes used up
- Broken trap debris now fades away after a time
- Improved save state loading and handling
Coast Fishery
- Fixed Goatman sometimes becoming permanently lit on fire from the attacking Huntsmen
- Increased Goatman's burn duration and vulnerability to that of its Tavern counterpart
- Increased Goatman defense multiplier against AI targets
- Fixed issue where the ambient Goatman sounds and music would persist after its death
- Standard Fishery music now resumes when returning to the Fishery after the Goatman encounter
- Fixed issue where Goatman could get stuck pathing the accounting office
- Fixed issue where safe 451 code dealt more player damage than intended
City Underport
- The power switch for the Hive now defaults to 'Powered'
- Fixed issue where the power generator states would not save or load correctly
- Fixed Hive music not playing when entering via the Pump Station turbine route
Bug Fixes
- Fixed 'Brain Sample' research jar having incorrect entity ids
- Fixed some fire sources not being affected by the 'choke' tag (from Choke Bomb and Choke Bolts)
- Fixed some projectiles not always delivering their stim tag effects
- Fixed issue where projectiles could sometimes richochet off AI contact hitboxes
- Fixed AI entities not always flinching when attacked while unaware
- Fixed captioning source for AI after they were gibbed
- Fixed some instances where AI could not hit each other while in close proximity
- Fixed save/load issue with patrolling or leashing AI not always returning to their last task
- Fixed Crowman and Crowking vomit attack dealing more damage than intended
- Fixed Huntsman hats converting into the wrong item type
- Fixed texture skin issues with Beastform viewmodels
- Fixed Beastform sounds and properties not properly loading between saves and area transitions
- Fixed Crowman Beastform lifesteal effect applying to some entities without the 'meat' tag
- Fixed issue with swapping multiple items between melee slots
- Fixed picking up the Handlantern sometimes holstering the active weapon
- Fixed Bonesaw not correctly negating incoming damage when guarding
- Fixed Harpoons igniting entities with the 'combustible' tag
- Fixed Harpoons sometimes not spawning the pickup variant when hitting a valid surface type
- Fixed Harpoongun clipping in the inventory
- Fixed issue where jumping off a slope would cause the player to inherit slide velocity
- Fixed jump height modifier not working correctly when sliding
- Fixed shop items sometimes disappearing when loading a save
- Fixed being able to pickup and select non-slotted weapons without having the luggage case
- Fixed being able to pick up items through the drawer of a dresser object type
- Fixed oxygen values not loading correctly on area transition
- Fixed issue when loading the offhand handlantern in some rare situations
- Fixed player being able to physically push around AI or NPCs
- Fixed some incorrect room portal values causing sound propagation issues
- Fixed some roof windows not correctly allowing AI entities to fall to their death when shattered
- Fixed scorch decals not correctly showing up after explosions
- Fixed some Crowman giblet pieces having the wrong physics collision layer
- Fixed issue where damaged door collision would prevent projectiles through gaps
- AI thrown axes and hatchets should now correctly penetrate through windows
- Fixed weather types not correctly showing up in the Coastal Cave area
Now that all that's out of the way - we can focus exclusively on the Hightowne district.
Here's your first look...
The Constables await.
SOON™
