29 July 2025
A bit of housekeeping for you, Doctors.


This here is essentially everything that needed fixing, changing or improving since The Research Update: Part 2. Have a gander...


General
  • Improved chain exploding for multiple barrels/objects with the 'combustible' tag
  • Added a giblet spawn check system to help prevent corpse giblets from spawning outside the game world
  • Huntsman Beastform Detect Life effect now fades away when using the inventory or journal
  • Adjusted sell pricing for serums to better match the per dose value
  • Added falling death and impact sounds for Goatman
  • Improved force direction for Goatman slash attacks
  • Goatman horns are now usable in Goatman serums
  • Adjusted colors and brightness normal and Blood Moon weather settings to maintain the appearance of night
  • Added captions for Beastform Huntsman mutterings
  • Added Detect Life effect to Edward and Oliver
  • Removed Detect Life effect from Grezzo
  • Added note that Huntsman Beastform can use the Doctor's arsenal in journal
  • Added a weather quality setting to 'Video' settings


  • Improved entity collision and surface detection of projectiles
  • Various minor improvements to memory and performance handling
  • Console Command 'Beastform [form]' can now be used without a duration parameter for permanent beastform
  • Console Command 'Beastform [form] 0' can be used to cancel beastform
  • Console Command 'Set Inventory Size (x,y)' will now work with inventory upgrades (the largest values will be used)
  • Console Command 'Infinite Ammo [value]' now works correctly after enabling 'Cheats 1'

Beastform Disguise System
  • Huntsmen will now verbally acknowledge the Doctor while in Huntsman Form


  • Huntsmen now have lines to inform each other when they've discovered the Doctor's true identity while in Huntsman Form
  • AI will now become hostile if they witness Beastform Doctor attack an ally or create combat sounds unless already in combat
  • Tweaks to AI target sorting to allow more situations where Beastform Doctor can join allied enemies in fighting other enemies

Bear Traps
  • Small and medium physics objects, like food, can now be placed onto the trap as bait while in carry mode


  • Traps now become consumed after 2 uses on standard enemies and 1 use on large enemies
  • Traps now visually attach to leg of target creature when triggered


  • Fixed issue where ballistic projectiles would not trigger the bear trap
  • Added break sound when trap becomes used up
  • Broken trap debris now fades away after a time
  • Improved save state loading and handling

Coast Fishery
  • Fixed Goatman sometimes becoming permanently lit on fire from the attacking Huntsmen
  • Increased Goatman's burn duration and vulnerability to that of its Tavern counterpart
  • Increased Goatman defense multiplier against AI targets
  • Fixed issue where the ambient Goatman sounds and music would persist after its death
  • Standard Fishery music now resumes when returning to the Fishery after the Goatman encounter
  • Fixed issue where Goatman could get stuck pathing the accounting office
  • Fixed issue where safe 451 code dealt more player damage than intended

City Underport
  • The power switch for the Hive now defaults to 'Powered'
  • Fixed issue where the power generator states would not save or load correctly
  • Fixed Hive music not playing when entering via the Pump Station turbine route

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed 'Brain Sample' research jar having incorrect entity ids
  • Fixed some fire sources not being affected by the 'choke' tag (from Choke Bomb and Choke Bolts)
  • Fixed some projectiles not always delivering their stim tag effects
  • Fixed issue where projectiles could sometimes richochet off AI contact hitboxes
  • Fixed AI entities not always flinching when attacked while unaware
  • Fixed captioning source for AI after they were gibbed
  • Fixed some instances where AI could not hit each other while in close proximity
  • Fixed save/load issue with patrolling or leashing AI not always returning to their last task
  • Fixed Crowman and Crowking vomit attack dealing more damage than intended
  • Fixed Huntsman hats converting into the wrong item type
  • Fixed texture skin issues with Beastform viewmodels
  • Fixed Beastform sounds and properties not properly loading between saves and area transitions
  • Fixed Crowman Beastform lifesteal effect applying to some entities without the 'meat' tag
  • Fixed issue with swapping multiple items between melee slots
  • Fixed picking up the Handlantern sometimes holstering the active weapon
  • Fixed Bonesaw not correctly negating incoming damage when guarding
  • Fixed Harpoons igniting entities with the 'combustible' tag
  • Fixed Harpoons sometimes not spawning the pickup variant when hitting a valid surface type
  • Fixed Harpoongun clipping in the inventory
  • Fixed issue where jumping off a slope would cause the player to inherit slide velocity
  • Fixed jump height modifier not working correctly when sliding
  • Fixed shop items sometimes disappearing when loading a save
  • Fixed being able to pickup and select non-slotted weapons without having the luggage case
  • Fixed being able to pick up items through the drawer of a dresser object type
  • Fixed oxygen values not loading correctly on area transition
  • Fixed issue when loading the offhand handlantern in some rare situations
  • Fixed player being able to physically push around AI or NPCs
  • Fixed some incorrect room portal values causing sound propagation issues
  • Fixed some roof windows not correctly allowing AI entities to fall to their death when shattered
  • Fixed scorch decals not correctly showing up after explosions
  • Fixed some Crowman giblet pieces having the wrong physics collision layer
  • Fixed issue where damaged door collision would prevent projectiles through gaps
  • AI thrown axes and hatchets should now correctly penetrate through windows
  • Fixed weather types not correctly showing up in the Coastal Cave area

Now that all that's out of the way - we can focus exclusively on the Hightowne district.

Here's your first look...







The Constables await.



SOON™

