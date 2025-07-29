New Features:
🪖 Corpses Toggle – Option to keep corpses visible at the end of each turn.
⏱ AI Wait Time Setting – Adjust how quickly the AI plays. Lower = faster (for powerful PCs), higher = safer (for older systems).
🎲 Dice Display – Shows the last rolled dice (red, white, sometimes purple). Resets when a new shot is fired.
📦 Casualties Box – See casualty stats in the Victory Goals dialog and at battle end.
🧠 Improved AI Tactics – Better movement and weapon use across the board.
Fixes & Improvements:
🧩 UI size adjustment in the Map Editor
💥 General stability improvements
Changed files in this update