 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19395530 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

🪖 Corpses Toggle – Option to keep corpses visible at the end of each turn.

AI Wait Time Setting – Adjust how quickly the AI plays. Lower = faster (for powerful PCs), higher = safer (for older systems).

🎲 Dice Display – Shows the last rolled dice (red, white, sometimes purple). Resets when a new shot is fired.

📦 Casualties Box – See casualty stats in the Victory Goals dialog and at battle end.

🧠 Improved AI Tactics – Better movement and weapon use across the board.

Fixes & Improvements:

🧩 UI size adjustment in the Map Editor
💥 General stability improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Second Front Wargame Content Depot 1148491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link