New Features:

🪖 Corpses Toggle – Option to keep corpses visible at the end of each turn.

⏱ AI Wait Time Setting – Adjust how quickly the AI plays. Lower = faster (for powerful PCs), higher = safer (for older systems).

🎲 Dice Display – Shows the last rolled dice (red, white, sometimes purple). Resets when a new shot is fired.

📦 Casualties Box – See casualty stats in the Victory Goals dialog and at battle end.

🧠 Improved AI Tactics – Better movement and weapon use across the board.

Fixes & Improvements:

🧩 UI size adjustment in the Map Editor

💥 General stability improvements

