29 July 2025 Build 19395468 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fix Update (Expanded):
From now on, if your day phase value somehow goes higher than 5 (midnight), you'll still be able to interact with the bed, girls, or camp to sleep and reset your day. This should help recover from any time-related glitches more easily.

