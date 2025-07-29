Aircraft

A bug that allowed choosing a non-existent aircraft carrier as the spawn point in Enduring Confrontation that caused the aircraft to appear in the air with no speed has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug that sometimes caused the camera on aircraft to clip through the buildings has been fixed.

A bug that sometimes caused the camera to jump around when landing an aircraft without using landing gear has been fixed.

Ground Vehicles

CS/SA5, Tor-M1, HQ-17, Pantsir-S1 — tracking radars have been converted to ESA radars. This has reduced the time it takes to update data on targets in the field of view of the tracking radar.

Customization

A bug that caused decorations to change their position or disappear altogether when changing camouflage which also caused them to disappear after a battle has been fixed. ( Report ).

